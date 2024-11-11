Winona Fighter to Embark on the 'Yes, Chef' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising punk rock act Winona Fighter has shared details of their 2025 headline Yes, Chef Tour. The three week run kicks off on February 14th coinciding with the release of the band’s debut full-length album, MY APOLOGIES TO THE CHEF. Pre-sale for the tour, which includes stops in Atlanta, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more, starts tomorrow, Tuesday November 12th, at 10am local time with general on-sale to follow on Friday, November 15th at 10am local time.

On the upcoming tour, the band shares: “We are so excited and PROUD to share with you all the first leg of our Yes, Chef Tour. Most of the cities we are hitting we have never had the privilege of headlining in, so we are really looking forward to getting better acquainted with all of you. In each new city you can expect to see some of your favorite local acts and maybe even some acts you've yet to hear about opening the shows. All in all we are just really thrilled to celebrate the release of our debut album ‘MY APOLOGIES TO THE CHEF’ with the people who made it all possible, the fans. Here's to a tour full of thrashing and screaming our lungs out! See you in the pit.”

Pre-orders for MY APOLOGIES TO THE CHEF, featuring recent singles “ATTENTION”, “Swear To God That I’m (FINE)”, “I’M IN THE MARKET TO PLEASE NO ONE”, and more, are available now HERE.

Fronted by the electric Coco Kinnon, the Nashville based punk band is breathing new life into the resurgent punk scene, and they’re on a mission to create punk music that is accessible and accepting to all music lovers willing to listen.

Kinnon’s introduction to the Boston punk rock scene at an early age was the catalyst influence for her current sound and stage presence. Moving to Nashville gave her a task to expose all music lovers to the power of thrashable tunes. After recruiting lead guitarist Dan Fuson, they set off to do the scene Coco had left behind justice. Eventually the two of them added Austin Luther (bass/producer) to the family.

The band is recognized as an energized powerhouse during their live performances. Their shows are a space where all bulls and ego is left at the door – everyone is welcome, equal and needs to get on their fing feet. In recent times, they have opened for the bands Incubus, Motion City Soundtrack, Badflower, and Something Corporate, in addition to playing multiple sets at Bonnaroo 2023. Other recent performances include Is For Lover’s Festivals and Shiprocked 2024.

Earlier this year Winona Fighter took SXSW by storm, followed by a full US tour with Bayside, Finch, and Armor For Sleep. The band also performed at this year’s Shaky Knees Music Festival, Summerfest, 80/35 Music Festival, and most recently took to the stage at Riot Fest, Oceans Calling Music Festival, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Following their signing to Rise Records the band released new singles “I’m In The Market To Please No One” and “Swear To God That I’m (FINE)”, in addition to new versions of fan favorites “Subaru” and “Wlbrn St Tvrn”. Fans can look forward to more new music in the coming months, including Winona Fighter’s debut full-length record My Apologies To The Chef.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

12/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ceremony Festival

2/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell (Emo Night)

2/18 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten at ACL Live

2/19 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

2/21 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

2/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room

2/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

2/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

2/26 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

2/28 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/1 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

3/3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

3/5 – Denver, CO @ Larimer/Marquis

3/7 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown – Encore Room

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

