Win A Trip To Meet The Tedeschi Trucks Band Backstage At Wembley Arena In London

A NOTE FROM TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND

We'll be playing a '1-off' show in London at the world-famous Wembley Arena and you can win a trip to join us there!

We'll fly you and a friend to London and put you up in a hotel. Then we'll hook you up with a pair of VIP tickets to our show at Wembley Arena on February 1, 2020. After the show, we'll meet backstage and snap some fun photos. We'll even send you home with some autographed Tedeschi Trucks merch.

To enter to win, it only takes a $10 minimum donation to The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, which helps keep music alive in our schools by donating musical instruments to underfunded music programs, and vital support services to school districts nationwide.

In the past, we've raised money for schools in New York City, Colorado, Florida, and many other states and cities. This time, we're supporting Charlotte Public Schools. Why?

Only 65% of instruments are in playable condition

• 1,573 interested students are unable to participate in music

• 1,052 students are sharing instruments

• 344 students are sharing mouthpieces

• 342 students are playing broken instruments

• 314 students are playing the wrong-sized instrument

With nearly 2,500 instruments needed, your donation will give these students a chance to learn music and excel on proper instruments. If you want to give more, you'll earn more chances to win and some cool merch!

We can't wait to meet one of you in London!

-Derek, Susan, and the Band

The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation keeps music alive in our schools by donating musical instruments to under-funded music programs, and vital support services to school districts nationwide, giving economically-disadvantaged youth access to the many benefits of music education, leading them to success in school, and inspiring creativity and expression through playing music. Over 22 years, more than 28,000 instruments have been donated to 1,525 schools across the country.

We established the Kofi Burbridge Music Matters Fund at MHOF in honor of our recently departed bandmate and brother, Kofi Burbridge.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You