Willow Smith & Kid Cudi Discuss 'Rose Golden' Collab on BIG BRO

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new episode of 'Big Bro with Kid Cudi,' a Wave Original hosted by GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum artist, producer, actor, director, and New York Times Best-Selling author Kid Cudi, features guest Willow Smith sitting down in 'the attic' with longtime friend and mentor Kid Cudi to discuss the intense pressure of the music industry, working on their upcoming animated project 'Slime' together, why Cudi left his record label, and the one song they promise to perform live together soon.

Fans can watch and listen to new episodes of 'Big Bro with Kid Cudi' every Wednesday on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, or anywhere you listen to podcasts. Fans can follow along on socials @bigbrocudi.

Episode Highlights

[19:30] – Cudi shares the song he wants to perform live with Willow: 'Rose Golden'

Cudi: 'I'm so proud of this song. It is such a special song because it was our first song together and it is a real collaboration. You feel your presence all over. You're in my verses. You're all over. One thing I noticed with that record, I was like, 'Wow, me and Willow sound amazing together.'

Willow: 'Yes, our voices, really our spirits singing. It was beautiful to be able to be in the studio and hear you sing, because you were singing, you were like, 'No, you should do it like this. You should maybe try it like this.' And it was so beautiful to have that kind of conversation with you about, let's sing back and forth. Let's really get into it. Let's have a musical conversation. I was really nervous too, but my nerves quickly subsided.'

[29:29] – Cudi shuts down talk of doing a country album as 'Cowboy Cudi'

Cudi: 'I'm just saying right now: I'm not doing a country album. I don't want y'all to start thinking in the comments like, 'Cudi, do it!'

Willow: 'Next thing you know, you've got a banjo. You know what I mean?'

Cudi: 'I'm not going to be Cowboy Cudi out here.'

Willow: 'You have fans, me included, that would follow you anywhere.'

[36:46] – Cudi on the moment he knew to leave his record label

Cudi: 'I knew I needed to get off my label when they said, 'Hey, we need you to give us something for TikTok.' I was like, 'Oh man, I'm not renewing this contract.''

[44:15] – Willow shares what it was like working on upcoming movie 'Slime' with Cudi

Willow: 'I have just a deep love for the art of animation and also the music in the animation. There's something about the music in Adventure Time, the music in Steven Universe that's very specific and so in the world. And I love that you can make anything happen in animation. The one thing I really love about Slime is that it has that anime feel and it's like brown and Black people are taking the main stage, which is something. I mean, we have Boondocks and that stuff, which is amazing, but putting it in this futuristic world is like… Doing the voiceovers with you was so much fun. I was like, 'This is not work. This is just me hanging out with the homie. We're trying to get the s done.' We were cracking up so much.'

About Big Bro With Kid Cudi

Each week, Cudi transforms into Big Bro Scott, a tastemaking tour guide in his older sibling era, and sits down with his collaborators, friends, stars-on-the-rise and living legends to share the sparks, shifts and stories that shaped them along their journey. Free of negativity and noise, each episode offers honest conversation, light-hearted self-discoveries, and the rare perspective that only a trusted Big Bro can provide. Adobe Acrobat is joining as an official partner of 'Big Bro with Kid Cudi.' Acrobat's PDF Spaces will serve as an extension of the show, providing an interactive experience where fans can get a deeper look at the stories and creative vision behind the episodes.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 04 Hrs 10 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link