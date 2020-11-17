Willie The Kid's & V Don Announce New Collaborative Project DEUTSCHE MARKS 2

With Wille The Kid Capital Gains (which featured collaborations with Action Bronson, Curren$y, Alchemist, Evidence, Roc Marciano and DJ Muggs among others) still in rotation, he announces a new collaborative sequel with V Don entitled Deutsche Marks 2.

On the heels of his Black Mass (which featured appearances from Dave East, Eto, Smoke DZA, Dash, 38 Spesh, El Camino and Willie The Kid) release from earlier this year, V Don handles all of the production on Deutsche Marks 2.

"This is more than a sequel" Willie confidently asserts. "We are setting the bar!"

"Another great art piece full of gems. Very mature and zero skips" V Don comments. You can just hop in the whip and let it play straight through."

Today, the duo release the projects first single, "Mother Of Pearls" featuring Eto.

Stream Willie The Kid & V Don Feat. Eto "Mother Of Pearls":

Purchase & Stream "Mother Of Pearls" At Your Preferred DSP: https://orcd.co/motherpearls

Willie The Kid & V Don's Deutsche Marks 2 will be released on 11-27-20.

Tracklisting & Credits For Willie The Kid & V Don's Deutsche Marks 2:

1.) "Rare Sighting"

2.) "Plum Wine"

3.) "Mother Of Pearls" Feat. Eto

4.) "Formula"

5.) "Audubon Ballroom"

6.) "Glass Shopping" Feat. Vado

7.) "Minutiae"

8.) "Sepia Tone 2"

9.) "4th Quarter" Feat. Jai Black & Flee Lord

10.) "Keep Counting"

11.) "The Vaccine"

12.) "Darling, Darling"

***All Tracks Produced By V Don

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You