Will Swinton Shares Soul-Baring 'December' EP

Rising New Zealand singer-songwriter Will Swinton releases his brand new December EP, a darkly tinted mix of folk, rock, and indie-pop that finds the gravel-voiced artist unpacking heartache in seven soul-baring parts.

December showcases Will’s growing gift for emotion-spilling Americana. His voice quakes and quavers, cracks and creaks, whispers and howls as he experiences loss, desperation, a drive to fight, and, ultimately, a degree of acceptance. The songs feel like tightly held balls of warmth in the middle of a cold and lonely winter — both deeply intimate and part of a broader, epic picture.

"I’m just really proud of this project. I’ve never been so confident in my music. We went through so many variations of this ep and I couldn’t be happier with the final product. We finished the EP 2 days before I went on my first U.S. tour," said Will Swinton, "Getting to play these songs live and meet all my fans was a dream come true. I’m just so happy it’s finally out in the world. I hope people can connect with it."

The previously unreleased “Need You Now” is the rare upbeat track — a ray of sunlight cracking the snow clouds. Powered by a quick mandolin strum, shaker, and a full-band sound, the clap-along song finds Will sounding all but certain that he can get back the one he lost: “Baby come home, say you'll never leave / The only one I want to be there for me / Right now / I need you now.”

That and the aching, reality-facing “December” join the already released pieces of the story. Most recent was “Hold You Again,” a stirring combination of moody folk rock and cinematic Western grit, preceded by the strikingly intimate “Where I Belong” and the raw and reeling “Walls.” The latter landed on Rolling Stone’s Songs You Need to Know, and ET’s New Music Friday recommendations. Before that came the darkly gripping “Flames,” which reached #9 on the Hot 20 NZ singles chart.

Several of December’s songs have come with a live-recorded, full-band clip directed by Will and Brandon Chen — a series that underscores the power of Will’s expressive voice and vivid storytelling. Watch HERE.

Will’s been on a tear this year. He recently wrapped up a US run as direct support on BabyJake’s hotly tipped 25-date Beautiful Blue Collar Boy Tour. He’s also released a slew of singles, including the heartfelt “Fall Apart,” which inspired POPCULTR to praise “his evocative lyrics and distinctive sound,” and declare “[Swinton’s] not just making waves — he’s creating a tidal surge of emotion and connection.” And in August, he released “Can’t Let Go,” an undeniable folk-pop gem that came with a video directed by the artist himself. The song also climbed to #7 on the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart and garnered praise from Sweety High who shouted out Will’s rousing, folksy sound.”

All of that (and more) was in 2024 alone. Will closed out 2023 by opening for Dermot Kennedy and releasing “Daydream,” which clocked millions of streams, hit #5 on the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart, and scored more press love, including a Rolling Stone plug. That followed the October 2023 release of Will’s debut EP Better Days, which itself capped a flurry of momentum for the then fresh face — in 2022, his independent single “All for You” cracked the Top 10 of the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart, while “Better Days,” “Wasted You,” and “Leave in the Morning” all hit the Top 15.

About Will Swinton

Singer-songwriter Will Swinton crafts relatable, soul-baring songs that other artists wish they’d written themselves — just ask Machine Gun Kelly, whom Swinton met by chance at an Idaho bar in July 2022. MGK was “intrigued” by the 22-year-old New Zealander — enough to invite Swinton to his Mainstream Sellout Tour show in Spokane, Washington. Independently Swinton achieved success with his July 2022 debut single, “All for You,” which hit No. 6 on the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart, followed by the similarly refreshingly honest “Wasted You,” climbing to No. 15 on the same chart.

Altogether, he’s generated 100 million TikTok views and nearly 10 million global streams in the span of a year. Swinton’s emotionally tinged Better Days debut EP, further solidified his unique sound and unquestioned potential for global resonance. Standout songs like the title track and the vulnerable “Leave in the Morning,” produced alongside Rory Noble (Burna Boy, Ruel), illustrate Swinton’s refreshing musicality. Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, the former trampoline park employee took a leap of faith, spending all his savings on a life-changing flight to L.A. to chase his dream. Fast forward, he’s now signed to 10K Projects and Capitol Records enhancing his artistry. He garners acclaim from Rolling Stone, writes with the likes of Claire Rosinkranz, sells out headline shows in addition to playing a slew of global festivals, and has toured with both BabyJake and Dermot Kennedy. In 2024, he shared his aching Americana mini-opus, the December EP.

Photo Credit: Allan Pimenta

