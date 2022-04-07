Will Joseph Cook Releases New Single 'Kisses' From His Forthcoming Album 'Every Single Thing'

Today, Will Joseph Cook shares his "heart-on-sleeve" new single "Kisses," taken from his forthcoming album Every Single Thing, out on Friday, June 10, 2022, via Bad Hotel/The Vertex. The song is an undeniable, joyful, sun-soaked track, perfectly capturing the dizzying feeling of being hopelessly in love.

"The hook lyric was inspired by a classic Simpsons' episode. Ralph gives Lisa a Valentine's card with a train on it saying 'I choo-choo choose you' which eventually leads to him being rejected on live TV - naturally, I worked it into the chorus!" Cook says of "Kisses."

Will Joseph Cook makes music that will put a smile on your face. The indie-pop dreamer's third album, Every Single Thing, is an exercise in joy: a collection of unashamed love songs, it's a bubbling and exuberant reminder to cherish the present. Written with friend Eric Radloff, who has released music as Okudaxij, and LA-based writer-producer Matt Parad, he started work on the album in early 2021.

Alongside the album's debut track, "Little Miss" we've also heard "4AM," an "overly poetic voicemail for someone you love." Will Joseph Cook's third album follows his 2020 sophomore release Something To Feel Good About, which featured viral smash "Be Around Me" - the song found huge success on TikTok where 1.2 million videos were made with the track.

Watch the new music video here: