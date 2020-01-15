Will Callan to Release Second Single 'Out Of Your Life'

It would be easy to assume when listening to Will Callan's strident new single 'Out Of Your Life', that he's the product of a slick and heavily funded major label pop factory. But don't be fooled by the razor sharp production, accomplished and mature songwriting, and Will's flawless vocals. This is the work of a 16 year-old, writing and recording in his bedroom studio in Cheshire, simultaneously studying for his GCSEs.

In this, his follow up to debut single 'Losing Our Minds', Will showcases his ability to weave bouncing melodies with astute lyrics, combining to make for a track that's equally playful as it is calculated. On the single, Will says:

"The song is a realisation, that even though you might have a strong connection towards something or someone, it may not always be for the better. So sometimes it can be easier to just let go, instead of changing yourself in an attempt to make things work."

He continues "The song has a playful tone because I'm only 16, so I want to keep a sense of youth and naivety of love in it. It's a story, at the end of the day, and I'm sure a lot of us have or will have felt this at some point, but to their own extent."

Primed to be one of the hottest pop talents of the 2020s, Will has been writing his own songs since the age of 12. Having attended drama classes at LIPA (the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts) from just 8 years old, he reached his biggest audience to date when taking part in The Voice Kids in 2018, where he reached the semi-finals of the ever popular show - meeting his current management in the process.

Since gaining professional representation, Will has begun working with co-writers and co-producers, including the likes of Adam Argyle (Tom Walker, Dua Lipa), Sky Adams (Kylie), Taneisha Jackson (John Legend, The Chainsmokers), Carl Ryden (David Guetta) & Liam O'Donnoll (Maroon 5).

Set to be a bumper year of new music for Will, 2020 will also see Will perform live for the first time as an artist.

'Out Of Your Life' the second single from Will Callan will release on 24th January 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories