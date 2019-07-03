Wilkinson Drops New Single ALL FOR YOU

Drum and bass superstar Wilkinson has dropped an energetic, Ibiza-themed official video for latest single'All For You' ft. Karen Harding.



The raucous video shows stunning stills of the White Isle, before making way for Wilkinson and his friends touring the island in a number of different scenarios. First they are zipping through tree-lined back roads in an open-topped jeep, then traversing the seas on a speedboat, before heading to the club and making the true magic happen.

After two exceptional albums, a recent sold out UK tour and several chart topping singles, the South-Londoner went back to his roots with 'All For You', a track that was initially released back in April. It has already clocked up 3 million Spotify streams. Karen Harding provides the timeless, soulful vocals for the track. With 160 million combined Spotify streams and monthly listeners topping 1.6 million, she is quickly becoming one of the most sought after voices in dance music today, collaborating with the likes of Example, Giorgio Moroder and Purple Disco Machine.



'All For You' followed hit albums Lazers Not Included and Hypnotic, which became the most successful drum & bass album in 2017, building a collection of supporters including Zane Lowe, Skrillex and evenElton John. Wilkinson has sold over 1.2m records so far, including the Gold-certified 'Afterglow','Sweet Lies' and top 10 hit 'Dirty Love'.



Building a stellar reputation for live performances with his band, Wilkinson has previously sold out the iconic Brixton Academy, the Roundhouse, completed four UK tours, and headlined festival stages around the globe, including at SW4, Reading & Leeds Festival and Hideout. Fresh from performing at Glastonbury, EDC Vegas and Amnesia already this year, he will also head to Creamfields, Ibiza Rocksfor the BBC Radio 1 Weekend and Boardmaster (back-to-back with Sub Focus) in the coming months.



Wilkinson continues to live up to his reputation as the man who simply doesn't stop.

Tour Dates

5th July - Beats for Love, Czech Republic

6th July - We Are Electric, Netherlands (B2B Sub Focus)

7th July - Neversea Festival, Romania (B2B Sub Focus)

9th July - Together, Amnesia, Ibiza

11th July - Dour Festival, Belgium (B2B Sub Focus)

18th July - Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza

26th July - Audio River, Poland

27th July - Summerfest, Sheffield

2nd August - Let it Roll Festival, Czech Republic (B2B Sub Focus)

3rd August - Untold Festival, Romania (B2B Sub Focus)

11th August - Boardmaster (B2B Sub Focus)

24th August - SW4, London

3rd September - Together, Amnesia, Ibiza

17th September - Together, Amnesia, Ibiza

21st September - World of Drum & Bass, Moscow, Russia





