Wilderado's Single 'Head Right' Breaks into the Top 10 at Alt Radio

Tulsa indie trio Wilderado's breakout single "Head Right" has officially entered the Top Ten on Alt Radio. The song is currently #9 with a bullet on the heels of their late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a few weeks ago.

Wilderado just wrapped a sold out US headline tour, they are heading to the UK in May to tour with alt-J and then back to the States for more headline dates before joining up with Mt. Joy for an August run.

Wilderado will continue into the fall with more headline shows, the recently announced Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN on Sept. 9th & 10th and the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego, CA on Nov. 18th! All confirmed dates are below and tickets available here.

Listen to the new single here:

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates w/ alt-J

5/6 @ Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, GB

5/7 @ Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/9 @ 02 Academy in Leeds, GB

5/10 @ 02 Academy in Bristol, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/12 @ Rock City in Nottingham, GB

5/13 @ 02 Apollo in Manchester, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/17 @ 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB

5/18 @ 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB (SOLD OUT)

5/19 @ 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB

5/20 @ 02 Academy Brixton in London, GB

5/22 @ Olympia Theatre in Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

5/23 @ Olympia Theatre in Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

5/25 @ The Telegraph Building in Belfast, IE

5/27 @ 02 Academy in Birmingham, GB (SOLD OUT)

Wilderado Confirmed Headline Dates

6/17 @ Concerts in the Park in Sacramento, CA

6/22 @ Deep Ellum Art Co. in Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)

6/23 @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock in Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)

7/7 @ Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor, MI

7/8 @ Madison Theatre in Covington, KY

7/9 @ Mahall's in Lakewood, OH

7/10 @ Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY

7/12 @ Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, NY

7/13 @ Empire Underground in Albany, NY

7/14 @ Portland House of Music in Portland, ME

7/16 @ Spruce Peak in Stowe, VT

7/18 @ Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON

7/19 @ Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, MI

7/20 @ Zanzabar in Louisville, KY

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates w/ Mt. Joy

8/2 @ Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

8/4 @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA

8/5 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA

8/8 @ Britt Pavilion in Jacksonville, CA

8/11 @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater in Seattle, WA

8/12 @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, OR

8/13 @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR

8/15 @ Outlaw Field @ The Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, ID

8/16 @ Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy, UT

8/17 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO (SOLD OUT)

8/18 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

8/20 @ Salt Shed in Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

8/21 @ Salt Shed in Chicago, IL

Wilderado Confirmed Headline & Festival Dates

8/10 @ Fox Cabaret in Vancouver, BC

8/23 @ Rose Music Hall in Columbia, MO

8/24 @ The Slowdown in Omaha, NE

8/25 @ George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR

8/27 @ Beer City Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK

9/2 @ Denim on the Diamond 2022 in Kelowna, BC

9/10 @ Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN

11/18 @ Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego, CA