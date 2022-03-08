Wilderado Announce Summer Dates with Mt. Joy

Tulsa trio Wilderado has announced a US tour supporting Dualtone act Mt. Joy throughout the month of August.

The summer trek kicks off in Phoenix and continues with a stop at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, a sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, and one sold-out show with a second date added at the brand-new Salt Shed in Chicago. This will be Wilderado's second time joining Mt. Joy on the road and a full list of confirmed dates can be found below and tickets can be purchased HERE.

The news of the Mt. Joy summer run comes as Wilderado's first headline tour in two years sells out across the country with venue upgrades in Phoenix and beyond. The nearly sold-out tour is in support of the band's self-titled debut LP - produced by James McAlister (Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift), Chad Copelin (Broncho, LANY) and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon) which was released this past October via Bright Antenna Records to critical acclaim.

Lead single "Head Right" is currently #16 on the Alternative Radio chart and continues to climb with no signs of slowing down. The soaring single was the most added song at the Alternative format last week, beating out Coldplay's "People Of The Pride" for the number one spot.

Wilderado's headline tour is happening now with tickets either gone or going fast in every city. Their US tour with Mt. Joy begins in Phoenix, AZ on August 2nd and tickets are on sale now. For all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates, stay tuned here.

Headline Tour Dates

3/9 @ Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT

3/10 @ Union Stage in Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)

3/12 @ Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)

3/13 @ Brighton Music Hall in Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)

3/15 @ The High Watt in Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

3/18 @ Deep Ellum in Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)

3/19 @ House of Blues in Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)

3/21 @ Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ (SOLD OUT)

3/22 @ Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA (SOLD OUT)

3/23 @ Bottom of The Hill in San Francisco, CA (SOLD OUT)

3/25 @ Treefort Festival in Boise, ID

3/26 @ The Vera Project in Seattle, WA (SOLD OUT)

3/27 @ Mississippi Studios in Portland, OR (SOLD OUT)

3/29 @ Soundwell in Salt Lake City, UT

3/30 @ Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO (SOLD OUT)

3/31 @ Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO (SOLD OUT)

4/2 @ The Vanguard in Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT)

4/3 @ The Bottleneck in Lawrence, KS

4/4 @ Wooly's in Des Moines, IA

4/5 @ Turf Club in St. Paul, MN (SOLD OUT)

4/6 @ High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI (SOLD OUT)

4/7 @ Schubas Tavern in Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

4/9 @ Off Broadway in St. Louis, MO

Wilderado Confirmed Tour Dates w/ Mt. Joy

8/2 @ Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

8/4 @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA

8/5 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA

8/8 @Britt Pavilion in Jacksonville, CA

8/11 @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater in Bend, OR

8/15 @ Outlaw Field @ The Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, ID

8/16 @ Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy, UT

8/17 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO (SOLD OUT)

8/18 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

8/20 @ Salt Shed in Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

8/21 @ Salt Shed in Chicago, IL