Wilder Woods Releases New Song ELECTRIC WOMAN

Atlantic recording artist Wilder Woods continues to steadily release new music in anticipation of his self-titled debut album out August 9th. Today, Wilder Woods releases his latest track, "Electric Woman" along with the companion video, which premiered earlier today via EARMILK who declared, "In its simplicity, the passion between the two comes to life, thriving in the lingering glances and shrinking spaces. It's the same passion Rinehart emulates in the song's lyrics, emboldened by a surf-pop guitar melody and pulsating percussion that makes "Electric Woman" feel so easy, all the while maintaining a meaningful disposition."

Watch the video here:

Wilder Woods - also known to many as Bear Rinehart, frontman and co-founder of GRAMMY® Award-nominated NEEDTOBREATHE, recorded his debut album at Layman Drug Company studios in East Nashville with producer Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Gin Wigmore). Pre-order and pre-save here.

The video for "Electric Woman" stars Bear Rinehart's wife, who he also credits as his muse. "Electric Woman" comes off the heels of last month's release of the acoustic version of "Supply & Demand," which premiered on Ones To Watch. "Supply & Demand" of course followed the first single release for Wilder Woods, "Sure Ain't," which saw its premiere via NPR Music describing the video as "...beautifully shot by Gus Black, (and) captures the emotional and soulful intensity of the song."

Wilder Woods will celebrate the release of his debut LP by embarking on a full North American headline Fall tour, kicking off September 5th at Mod Club in Toronto, ON. For more information visit iamwilderwoods.com. Full tour routing below.

WILDER WOODS

HEADLINE FALL TOUR 2019

SEPTEMBER

5 Toronto, ON Mod Club

7 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live

8 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

9 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

11 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

13 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

14 Charlotte, NC The Underground

15 Birmingham, AL WorkPlay Theatre

16 Nashville, TN The Basement East

18 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

19 Nashville, TN The Basement East

23 Chicago, IL Metro

24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

25 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

27 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

28 Omaha, NE Slowdown

30 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

OCTOBER

2 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

4 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

6 San Francisco, CA The Independent

7 West Hollywood, CA Troubador

10 Dallas, TX Trees

20 Hamburg, DE Hakken

21 Cologne, DE Helios 37

23 Paris, FR 1999 Club

24 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

25 Glasgow, UK King Tuts

27 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

28 London, UK Camden Assembly





