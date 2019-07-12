Wilder Woods Releases New Song ELECTRIC WOMAN
Atlantic recording artist Wilder Woods continues to steadily release new music in anticipation of his self-titled debut album out August 9th. Today, Wilder Woods releases his latest track, "Electric Woman" along with the companion video, which premiered earlier today via EARMILK who declared, "In its simplicity, the passion between the two comes to life, thriving in the lingering glances and shrinking spaces. It's the same passion Rinehart emulates in the song's lyrics, emboldened by a surf-pop guitar melody and pulsating percussion that makes "Electric Woman" feel so easy, all the while maintaining a meaningful disposition."
Watch the video here:
Wilder Woods - also known to many as Bear Rinehart, frontman and co-founder of GRAMMY® Award-nominated NEEDTOBREATHE, recorded his debut album at Layman Drug Company studios in East Nashville with producer Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Gin Wigmore). Pre-order and pre-save here.
The video for "Electric Woman" stars Bear Rinehart's wife, who he also credits as his muse. "Electric Woman" comes off the heels of last month's release of the acoustic version of "Supply & Demand," which premiered on Ones To Watch. "Supply & Demand" of course followed the first single release for Wilder Woods, "Sure Ain't," which saw its premiere via NPR Music describing the video as "...beautifully shot by Gus Black, (and) captures the emotional and soulful intensity of the song."
Wilder Woods will celebrate the release of his debut LP by embarking on a full North American headline Fall tour, kicking off September 5th at Mod Club in Toronto, ON. For more information visit iamwilderwoods.com. Full tour routing below.
WILDER WOODS
HEADLINE FALL TOUR 2019
SEPTEMBER
5 Toronto, ON Mod Club
7 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live
8 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
9 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
11 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
13 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
14 Charlotte, NC The Underground
15 Birmingham, AL WorkPlay Theatre
16 Nashville, TN The Basement East
18 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
19 Nashville, TN The Basement East
23 Chicago, IL Metro
24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
25 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
27 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater
28 Omaha, NE Slowdown
30 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
OCTOBER
2 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
4 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
6 San Francisco, CA The Independent
7 West Hollywood, CA Troubador
10 Dallas, TX Trees
20 Hamburg, DE Hakken
21 Cologne, DE Helios 37
23 Paris, FR 1999 Club
24 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
25 Glasgow, UK King Tuts
27 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute
28 London, UK Camden Assembly