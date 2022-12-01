Wild Child Shares 'Wearing Blue'

Following last month's soulful single, "Photographs," today acclaimed Austin-based ensemble Wild Child return with an elegant new single, "Wearing Blue."

It's the first song written with Wild Child's newest member, John Calvin Abney, who'll join the band's core writing duo Kelsey Wilson and Alexander Beggins for a special tour of acoustic shows beginning later this week, including a run of appearances in Texas that will feature a string quartet. Tickets for all of the dates are available here.

Beginning with a soft sigh and a delicate piano melody, the song soon unfurls - trading in the horn-backed sound of "Photographs" for a sweeping string section that emphasizes a lived-in quality to the music that the band has come to perfect.

"John entered our orbit so effortlessly and his unique mix of genuine charisma and talent ignited a fire on the writing of our new material," Beggins explains. "As such, 'Wearing Blue' happened in the first 30 minutes of officially getting the band back together. John shared a hauntingly beautiful piano riff that he had been holding onto for years and within a few minutes, Kelsey had found the perfect words and melody, as if they had fallen from the cosmos. The chemistry was undeniable and it marked a seamless transition into a new world of Wild Child."

Wild Child is known for spreading its infectious blend of indie-pop and ear-worm melodies across the international music scene, charting viral hits to the tune of over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 100 million streams to date. The band first formed in 2010 when the group's core duo of Wilson and Beggins wrote and released their first album, Pillow Talk (2011).

Since then they've released three additional albums, The Runaround (2013), Fools (2015), and Expectations (2018), which saw the band welcome other artists like Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie), Scott McMicken (Dr. Dog), Matthew Logan Vasquez (Delta Spirit), and Max Frost into the fold.

Along the way, Wild Child has become a live act that's not to be missed, as seen during their episode of Austin City Limits, which has earned the band a diverse and dedicated fan base. After today's release, fans far and wide won't have to wait much longer to be a part of Wild Child's exciting next chapter.

Listen to the new single here:

Wild Child Live Dates

Dec 3 - San Francisco, CA^ @ The Independent

Dec 5 - Los Angeles, CA^ @ The Echo

Dec 6 - San Diego, CA^ @ The Casbah

Dec 8 - Dallas, TX* @ Kessler Theater

Dec 9 - Austin, TX * @ The O4 Center

Dec 10 - Austin, TX * @ The O4 Center

Dec 16 - Houston, TX* @ The Heights Theater



^w/ John Calvin Abney

*w/ String Quartet, John Calvin Abney, & Skylar Wilson

Photo Credit: Brynn Osborn