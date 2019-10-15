Whitney Houston, Pat Benatar Among Nominees for 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announces the nominees for the 2020 induction.35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans can cast their vote for Inductees at Google, Rockhall.com, or the Museum.

The Nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 are:

Pat Benatar

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motörhead

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T.Rex

Thin Lizzy

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Nine out of 16 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T.Rex, Thin Lizzy, and Whitney Houston.

Inductees will be announced in January 2020. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, takes place at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2, 2020. The Ceremony is preceded by Induction Week, which includes a special dedication of the 2020 Inductee exhibit, Celebration Day, and other events and activities at the Museum and around town! Ticket on-sale information will be announced later.

Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame offers fans the opportunity to participate in the induction selection process. Beginning October 15 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. EST on January 10, 2020, fans can go to Google and search "Rock Hall Fan Vote" or any nominee name plus "vote" to cast a ballot with Google, vote at rockhall.com, or at the Museum in Cleveland. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 inductees.

Nominees were announced live on SiriusXM VOLUME channel 106's "Feedback" morning show today with hosts Nik Carter and Lori Majewski along with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation President & CEO Joel Peresman.

Rock Hall donors and members get exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by January 31, 2020 to be eligible. Visit rockhall.com/support to learn more.

Klipsch Audio, a leading global speaker and headphone manufacturer, is a strategic partner and presenting sponsor of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, its Induction Ceremony events and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Main Stage. Klipsch's renowned products deliver the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience throughout the iconic museum.

Follow the Rock Hall on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Twitter and Instagram (@rockhall) and join the conversation at #RockHall2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories