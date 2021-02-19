White Cliffs Release Debut EP 'Stockholm'

Today, February 19, singer, songwriter, producer, guitarist, pianist and percussionist White Cliffs has released his debut EP Stockholm. A nod to the artsy Brooklyn loft space the artist who is Rafe Cohan has been living in, the four-track EP is a collection of songs that effortlessly blends psychedelic elements with indie rock, soul and electronic in genre-bending harmony.

Of the EP, White Cliffs says, "Stockholm is a project that really represents my last five years in New York. I've lived in a few different studios all in the same building, on the same street. It's very exciting for these songs to be public...songs that I've tested out in cars and on friends' sound systems hundreds of times. I hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoyed making them."

The Stockholm EP kicks off with "Who You Are," a classic relationship song with a blurry, fuzzy quality about the standoff that occurs when things need to be worked out better and that it's worth figuring it all out. "It's like when somebody insinuates that you are not satisfied with their identity but it's more about the relationship as a whole than the person."

The dynamic anthem "Just Like You" is a dazzling merry-go-round of guitar effects that sounds like a Ferris wheel or amusement ride at sunset. "It's about imposter syndrome - it's about the person rather than the person everyone knows." In January, White Cliffs released "Just Like You", the first single off Stockholm. The track premiered in American Songwriter and a self directed and produced claymation music video for the track followed in early February. Check it out here.

"Lonely Guy" pops and pulses on the keys with a faint, manipulated vocal, reflecting the song's meaning. "It's really about the unfortunate profitability of division. The song tells a dark little tale of someone who sows division in a community for personal financial gain."

Finally, "Kick The Can" offers a wholesome, campy guitar riff as an old person is at the end of their fulfilled life. "When you're old, everyone's distraught about their limited time left with you. Meanwhile, you try to explain that it all makes a lot more sense at the end. We were picturing some guy driving into the sunset somewhere in the southwest US, without a care in the world."

