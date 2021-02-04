White Cliffs New Video for Single 'Just Like You' Out Now

On February 3, Brooklyn-based psych/electronic/rock artist White Cliffs (aka Rafe Cohan) released a charming claymation music video for his latest single "Just Like You." Rafe directed, produced and edited the video himself.

A dynamic anthem, "Just Like You" is a dazzling merry-go-round of guitar effects that sounds like a Ferris wheel or amusement ride at sunset effortlessly blending psychedelic elements with indie rock, soul and electronic. The track premiered with American Songwriter where White Cliffs dove deep into its meaning: "I wrote the song about our playful and hypocritical struggle with accepting our true selves. And that struggle is just a part of pursuing a career as a musician... You're constantly drawing this attention to your project, and in the process, you end up learning quite a bit about yourself, both good and bad. Usually, you experience some denial or imposter syndrome, but after time passes, you are left with acceptance."

"Just Like You" will appear on White Cliffs Stockholm EP out February 19.

If there are two sides of a musical coin, Brooklyn-based White Cliffs (A.K.A. Rafe Cohan) is a purist on one and an unconventional creator on the other - in one moment enveloped in the mastery of instruments and another lost in the art of producing. It's a complex that he might at times find to be a curse to his canvas, but in reality, it is the reason behind the resulting collage of sound. After years of honing his craft and experimenting with a variety of instruments, genres and vocal styles, under the moniker White Cliffs, the act's music took off starting in 2017, securing a cross-country tour with Big Wild, among other acts like Elderbrook, STS9, in addition to a set at the Panorama Festival in New York City and debuting a four-person band at CRSSD Festival in San Diego. White Cliffs latest release is the double single "Six Cylinder Run"/"On My Mind." Look for his new EP Stockholm to be released February 19.

