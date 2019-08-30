While Paying Homage To 'Friday,' EMPIRE's Multitalented Recording Artist Jay Loud Premieres His New 'Ice Cream Man' Video

From Indianapolis to Seattle, EMPIRE's multi-hyphenated recording artist Jay Loud debuts his newest bouncy and vibrant single/video "Ice Cream Man," just before the end of summer. The new video was premiered by ELEVATOR on August 30. Watch it below.

Singer, songwriter and rapper Jay Loud offers a sneak peek into his upcoming 16-track debut project with his latest single "Ice Cream Man," via Taj King Ent./EMPIRE. The accompanying sexy and vibrant video, directed by Seth Ondrick and Chase Fade, finds him paying homage to Big Worm and Smokey's ice cream truck conversation in Friday; this as the visual opens with Jay (playing Worm) driving his dessert-loaded truck into a neighborhood, looking for the ladies..and his money. Later in the video, Jay finds himself surrounded by multiple women in front of his truck indulging in not only the ice cream, but him as well. After, the party moves to the pool for more wet 'n wild fun.

"Ice Cream Man" follows Jay's latest singles "Lick," which premiered on ELEVATOR, "Sideshow," also premiered on ELEVATOR, and "Zoom," featuring Seattle's Lazā. Jay Loud is the North Pacific's newest on-the-rise artist who's surely capturing the attention of those who take a listen.

Watch the "Ice Cream Man" video here:





