Wet Leg performs 'Wet Dream' for Vevo's 2022 'DSCVR Artists to Watch'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo DSCVR "Artists to Watch" 2022 campaign. Beginning November 1, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase engaging, high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2022, with two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR - "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 8th year and consists of 21 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

With over 500 submissions, Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists to appear on, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences and its DSCVR ATW champions emerging artists through live performance content. Alumni include now-household names such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, EarthGang, Guaynaa, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Maggie Rogers, James Bay, Jorja Smith, and more.

Speaking to their Vevo DSCVR "Artists To Watch" live performance video for "Wet Dream," that's streaming everywhere as of today, Wet Leg says, "We're super stoked to have been selected by Vevo to be a part of their DSCVR Artists To Watch campaign. We had A LOT of fun shooting this and are so excited to share it with you!"

Alex Morley, Vevo's Music and Talent Manager, shares the band's excitement and says, "Wet Leg are one of the best bands I've come across in a long while. From the moment I heard their excellent debut single 'Chaise Longue' I was hooked! Their energetic guitar hits come with a wry sense of humour and addictive melodies that leave you wanting more. Their partnership with Domino feels like a match made in heaven and we've no doubt that 2022 is going to be a huge year for Wet Leg. It was a joy capturing these performances and we can't wait to hear what's next from the Isle of Wight's finest export!"

Vevo's global in-house production teams worked closely with the artists and their teams to shoot all content in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 safety protocols. All content was shot in 2021.

Amidst a night of hazy scenes in their native Isle of Wight, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers found themselves at the summit of a Ferris wheel. They decided to start a band. The band is called Wet Leg. Arming themselves with guitars and effervescent imaginations, they set about making some recordings of their own. Their debut singles 'Chaise Longue' and 'Wet Dream' are infectious, tongue-in-cheek instant classics with suitably irrepressible videos to match, finding Wet Leg an instantly rabid and rapidly-growing fanbase.

The Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 campaign is sponsored by Ray-Ban Stories, built in partnership with Facebook.

