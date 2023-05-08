Westport Library Breaks Ground With Record Label & Vinyl Release

The Westport Library, located in southwest Connecticut and serving New England and the tri-state area, has been touted as one of the coolest and most innovative libraries in the country from musicians and industry professionals alike. It was honored with a 5-star rating from Public Library Service's 2022 Library Journal Index - distinguishing it as one of the top 2% libraries in the nation.

There are many things that make this library special, but one of its standouts is Verso Studios. This inviting multimedia facility boasts an array of state-of-the-art spaces including: the hybrid-analog SSL Recording Studio created by Rob Fraboni (the design genius behind Bob Dylan and The Band's famed Shangri-La Studios); a broadcast control suite with cutting-edge video production and livestream capabilities; a post-production suite; and Trefz Forum (a 600-capacity performance venue where Verso just concluded its second annual four-day music and media festival VersoFest).

Verso Studios collaborations and events have featured three Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers in Dennis Dunaway (Alice Cooper Group), Chris Frantz (Talking Heads), and Mark Naftalin (Paul Butterfield Blues Band), as well as renowned producer Steve Lillywhite, hip hop originators Tony Tone (Cold Crush Brothers) and DJ Grand Wizzard Theodore (inventor of the scratch), pioneering Norton Records cofounder and original Cramps member Miriam Linna, rock 'n' roll designer Christian Joy (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), soul renaissance woman Joshie Jo Armstead (Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Syl Johnson), and preeminent reissue label Light In The Attic, among others.



