West African DJ AMEME Releases Remix of Philou Louzolo's 'Senegal'

Right off the back of two debut performances at Coachella, West African native AMÉMÉ releases his remix of Philou Louzolo's latest release "Senegal". The single is a quintessential African techno track that is the penultimate release ahead of Philou Louzolo's upcoming 'African Gold' album slated for release on May 27th, 2022.

Following the release of his major original single "Wait No More" released via Nic Fanciulli's Saved Records, AMÉMÉ's remix treatment of "Senegal" electrifies Louzolo's already driving afro-fueled techno track. Maintaining close ties to other artists from the afro diaspora, his unique take on Philou's single exemplifies his affinity to other artists in the African electronic space.

Philou Louzolo is on a mission, eager to bridge the gap between Afro diaspora sounds and house and techno. He challenges his audience to keep an open mind while listening to his music. Heavily influenced by the likes of Robert Hood and Black Coffee, "Senegal" could be considered a true African techno tune. It already moved some dance floors and conquered many hearts during Philou's shows while receiving support from both techno and afro artists.

Specializing in Afro-leaning electronic music, with flourishes of tribal percussion and spiritual vocals built upon a foundation of contemporary deep house and tech, AMÉMÉ's DJ sets are eclectic, paying musical tribute to his West African heritage. In the studio he is equally dynamic and adept, seeing releases via his One Tribe label finding their way to Black Coffee, who supported the music in Tulum back in 2019. With such an influential figure backing his productions, it was inevitable that AMÉMÉ's name would soon be ringing in the ears of other key tastemakers. Over the past few years he's seen his music signed to Watergate Records, Blond:Ish's Abracadabra imprint and the mighty MoBlack Records all bringing the West African wonder on board.

From Benin to Brooklyn to Berlin, his worldly outlook and unrelenting drive foreshadow a rosy trajectory; surely to see AMÉMÉ hosting his own percussion-fueled rituals on dance floors across the world for many years to come-uniting the global community and reminding us that we are all One Tribe.

Listen to the new remix here: