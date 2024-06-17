Wes Anderson to Release New Single 'Heads Are Gonna Roll' Featuring Benji Webbe of Skindred

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maryland guitarist Wes Anderson will release his new single “Heads Are Gonna Roll” on June 21st. The single featuring Skindred vocalist Benji Webbe, with founding Alien Ant Farm bassist Tye Zamora, and drummer Donald Spangler (Ballyhoo!) is being released in collaboration with THC MUSIC (Taproot, American Head Charge, Simon Says). “Heads” will be followed up in August with another new single, featuring Taproot vocalist/guitarist Stephen Richards.

As former lead guitarist for Shanghai Superstars (2010 - 2012), Fiction 20 Down (2012 - 2015), Big Infinite (2015 - 2018 ), and now releasing music and performing as a solo artist, Wes Anderson has nearly 30 years as a touring and performing musician, building a reputation as a solo artist with collaborations with P-Nut (311), Jahred Gomes (Hed P.E.) and many more, spanning multiple genres and collaborators on each track, all of which start out with Wes and a guitar, and, through collaboration, take on a new life of their own.

Says Anderson, “'Heads Are Gonna Roll' is another amazing opportunity, where I was able to enlist Benji from Skindred on vocals, Tye Zamora of Alien Ant Farm on bass, and Donald Spangler from Ballyhoo! on drums. I wrote the music and produced the track, a hybrid of punk, metal, and reggae vibes, just what you'd expect from the artists involved. Skindred is one of my all-time favorite bands, so to be able to collaborate with Benji is literally a dream come true!”

“Heads” marks the first new Hard Rock track for Anderson since 2021’s “Out The Way”, which featured vocals from (hed)pe vocalist Jahred Gomes. In addition to Metal, Funk, and Punk-infused Rock bangers, Wes is also a producer and multi-instrumentalist cranking out recent and upcoming hip-hop collaborations with The Kaleidoscope Kid, Kosha Dillz, MC Bravado, ¡Mayday!, and the incomparable Madalen Duke.

With nearly 30,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and several independent single, EP, and LP releases charting on iTunes, national touring, major endorsements from companies like Dean Markley Strings and Paul Reed Smith, and a Maryland Breakout Artist of the Year award, it is clear Wes has the talent, drive, and vision to take his music to the masses.

