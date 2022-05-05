We Were Promised Jetpacks Announce June Tour Dates with Support from Weakened Friends

Celebrated Scottish rock band We Were Promised Jetpacks are excited to announce U.S. Summer tour dates.

The tour will begin on June 7 at Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City and will hit markets such as Pittsburgh, PA on June 8, Kalamazoo, MI on June 9, Indianapolis, IN on June 10, Columbus, OH on June 11 and more. Weakened Friends will be joining the band as support on the upcoming dates. Tickets for the tour are on sale now and a full list of dates can be found below.

We Were Promised Jetpacks are touring in support of their critically-acclaimed album Enjoy the View via Big Scary Monsters (order) which caught the ears of NPR, Flood Magazine, Under The Radar, SPIN, Brooklyn Vegan and more.

Longtime fans of We Were Promised Jetpacks and the media often cite the band's flair for writing infectious pop songs encased within grandiose guitar driven rock soundscapes, yet "Fat Chance" offers a change of pace and a glimpse into what to expect from Enjoy the View which was released in 2021. With tightly packed drums and cleverly woven guitar arrangements that the band prioritise the track's melodic core with effortless dexterity.

Since releasing 2018's The More I Sleep the Less I Dream, We Were Promised Jetpacks' Adam Thompson, Sean Smith and Darren Lackie have embraced change head-on. Amicably parting ways with founding member Michael Palmer the following year, they knew they would likely need to go through a sonic transition.

Entering 2020 as a trio with a handful of songs written and a successful U.S. tour under their belts, the world around them came to a sudden halt. Yet despite the unquestionable uncertainty that the lockdown brought, it also proved to be a blessing in disguise. Fifteen years into their career, the trio are more focussed than ever.

"If It Happens" is all at once grand yet restrained - sonically reflective of its lyrical examination of the bigger picture of life and how that can be boiled down to a simple phrase; "If it happens, it happens." The essence of this statement carries through the entire album, and is no doubt equally indicative of how the band had to adapt to writing in a new way due to the pandemic.

With versions of the songs being passed between the band members remotely, they found the collaborative process engaging and rewarding. "Writing together this way meant we had to stay in near daily contact to talk about the songs and what we were individually and collectively trying to achieve with them. Even though we were unable to be in the same room, this way of working allowed us to continue to create together and communicate perhaps more directly and efficiently than normal," says Adam. "Having music to focus on during lockdown only reinforced how much we enjoy being in our band together and how important it is that we do it for as long as we can."

Darren adds, "Having had so much time off of touring has given us a renewed desire to get out there and play to as many people, in as many different places, as possible. We're so appreciative of the people who listen to us; it's because of them that we are constantly pushing ourselves to get better."

We Were Promised Jetpacks Tour Dates

June 7 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

June 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

June 9 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bells Eccentric Cafe

June 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

June 11 - Columbus, OH @ Columbus Arts Festival

June 12 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360

June 13 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java