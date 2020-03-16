Waxahatchee Releases New Single 'Can't Do Much'

Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) is gearing up to release her highly anticipated new album Saint Cloud, out March 27th worldwide. Critics are already hailing Saint Cloud as a career-defining album with Crutchfield's songwriting front and center.



Previously released songs like "Fire" and "Lilacs" have set the stage for what fans can expect from this release, and today Crutchfield has released another track, "Can't Do Much," which she says is the first song she wrote for the album. Waxahatchee tells us, "It's meant to be an extremely unsentimental love song, a love song with a strong dose of reality. It was written early on in a relationship, where the feelings were super intense, but also fear or apprehension were sort of keeping me from totally relaxing in it yet. Sort of like 'it's annoying that I love you so much'-totally unromantic, which sort of makes it really romantic to me."

Written immediately in the period following her decision to get sober, Saint Cloud is an unflinching self-examination. From a moment of reckoning in Barcelona to a tourist trap in Tennessee to a painful confrontation on Arkadelphia Road, from a nostalgic jaunt down 7th Street in New York City to the Mississippi Gulf, Crutchfield creates a sense of place for her soul-baring tales, a longtime staple of her storytelling. This raw, exposed narrative terrain is aided by a shift in sonic arrangements as well.

Waxahatchee will be hitting the road this April for a huge world tour including North America. All dates are listed below. Pre-order Saint Cloud here.

TOUR DATES:

PLEASE NOTE - These shows in red will be rescheduled for later in the year. We will have new dates for these shortly. Please hold onto your tickets and await further news:

4/10 - Detroit, MI @ Jam Handy *

4/11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

4/15 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

4/16 - Boston, MA @ Royale

4/17 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

4/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

4/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ~

4/23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

4/24 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

4/25 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

4/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

4/27 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

4/29 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom *

4/30 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

5/1 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall *

5/2 - Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten *

5/4 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress +

5/7 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's +

5/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of LA +

5/9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

5/10 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery +

5/12 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church +

5/13 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater +

5/14 - Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral +

5/15 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre +

5/17 - Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

5/20 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

5/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

5/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

6/24 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

6/25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

6/26 - Manchester, UK @ YES

6/27 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

6/29 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

6/30 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

7/1 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

7/2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/3 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

7/4 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

7/6 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

7/8 - Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival

7/9 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

7/10 - Hannover, DE @ Cafe Glocksee

7/11 - Köln, DE @ Artheater

7/14 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Grenze

7/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

* w/ Ohmme

^ w/ Radiator Hospital

~ w/ Bonny Doon & Shamir

+ w/ Mirah

Photo Credit: Molly Matalon





