Watch Rejoicer's Live Video for 'Aura Sight'

Spiritual Sleaze sees the Tel Aviv-based producer and Raw Tapes founder drawing on his spiritual practice. Inspirations for the album include: Sun Ra, Aphex Twin; Steve Reich, Dabrye, Alchemist, Arvo Pärt, Eric Satie and Wu Tang Clan. The result is an album dense with lush textures, laid-back beats and complex instrumentation.



Sessions for Spiritual Sleaze began in the Stones Throw Studios in Los Angeles, where Yuvi Havkin aka Rejoicer played with his Raw Tapes collaborator Nitai Hershkovits and Leaving Records bassist / producer Sam Wilkes. After returning home, Rejoicer recorded vocals from KerenDun, Jenny Penkin and iogi as well as instrumentalists - his brother Nomok, Yonatan Albalalk, Yonatan Levy and Ilan Volkov.

Watch the music video for "Aura Sight" below.

Live Dates



29 Feb - Tokyo, Japan - Circus Tokyo

1 March - Osaka, Japan - Conpass

26 March - Tel Aviv, Israel - 138 (with Teebs)

9 April - Halle, Germany - Pierre Grasse

11 April - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

13 April - London, UK - Camden Assembly

15 April - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen





