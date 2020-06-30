Today, you can watch Caamp #PlayAtHome on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch their performance here:

The performance was filmed in Caamp's hometown of Columbus, OH during quarantine. Of the song "Wunderbar" from their latest album By and By, lead singer Taylor Meier states, "This tune means a whole lot to the boys and me, and now more than ever the words ring true. We're all birds of a feather, and the fox is in the White House on the hill. Forever, love and grace is what we need!"

The Columbus, OH trio just recently released their first live EP Live From Newport Music Hall. The five track recording was taken from one of their seminal hometown shows in Columbus, OH. The recording contains live versions of songs off their most recent album, By and By. Stream Live From Newport Music Hall here.

In week one of the release of By and By, Caamp made multiple chart debuts. By and By entered the Billboard Top 200, was the #1 Heatseeker, #1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums, top 5 vinyl album sales for the week and entered the Alternative and Emerging Artist charts. Caamp scored their first #1 at radio with their single "Peach Fuzz," made their late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and followed that up with a killer performance on CBS This Morning Saturday. After a victorious festival season playing Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more, Caamp kicked off a major US headlining tour on September 24th and sold out show after show.

Caamp formed when Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall met and bonded over a shared love of music and a shared love of home, specifically the inspiration they culled from the Midwest lives they grew up in. The two began writing and performing and quickly grew a rabid fan base. A self-titled 2016 debut album took flight, quickly gaining over 284 million streams, with a staggering 124 million streams for their single " Vagabond " alone. Evan and Taylor brought on a third member and longtime friend, Matt Vinson, to join on bass just before recording By and By.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You