Watch: Ashley Wineland Releases 'Crank It Up' Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising country star Ashley Wineland has set the stage as she unleashes a thrilling dirt bike race with the release of her latest music video "Crank It Up." As the roaring engines echo against the backdrop of rugged terrain, Ashley's electrifying performance mirrors the adrenaline-fueled thrill of off-road adventure. Known for her wild ride through heart-pounding performances, this high-energy video goes full throttle with elements of country and rock with her producer Marti Frederiksen, celebrated for his collaboration crossing all genres with some of the worlds best icons like Mick Jagger, Aerosmith, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, Ozzy Osborne, and more.

"Crank It Up," written by Steven McEwan, who is known for his work with Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood; Marti Frederiksen, and Carrie Underwood showcases a new journey and musical adventure, reflecting on the genuine outdoor lifestyle she lives and breathes, particularly amidst the dusty Arizona landscape. Her deep connection to the desert environment adds a gritty authenticity to her sound, setting her apart as she leaves audiences craving more.

Ashley says, "This music video is unlike any others I have done! I wanted to lean into the message "Crank It Up" delivers: jump into action and go live life! Filming this music video was like shooting an action film. Our stunt riders, Carson Millikan, Coehn Hamby, and John Sindle, are so talented and it was exhilarating to watch them work. Of course, I couldn't let them have all the fun. I had my fair share of action on the dirt bikes and side-by-sides."

As Ashley blazed her own trail in the music industry and revs up her career, her roots are just as firmly planted in the Arizona dirt, giving listeners the authentic experiences of her outdoor country rock lifestyle.

Ashley adds, "The racing community is so strong in Arizona. I am extremely grateful to Bobby White at Arizona Cycle Park for letting us take over the track for the day and bringing this vision to life. We would not have been able to execute this project without the help of many great folks in our racing community. I find being outdoors one of the greatest life-giving activities! I hope people watch this video and feel inspired to go outside, dig in the dirt, and do the things that make them feel like life is cranked up to the max!"

Ashley continues on the road this summer across the US, driving her performances into top gear for audiences nationwide. To learn more about Ashley Wineland, visit www.ashleywineland.com.

Ashley Wineland Tour Dates

May 18, 2024 City of Buckeye Sundance Park, Buckeye, AZ

May 19, 2024 Stillery Chandler, AZ

May 25, 2024 Million Dollar Music Fest, Jackson, WY

May 26, 2024 Million Dollar Music Fest, Jackson, WY

May 31, 2024 4 Bears Casino, New Town, ND

June 1, 2024 4 Bears Casino, New Town, ND

June 7, 2024 Rollie's Sauk Rapids, MN

June 8, 2024 Cushing, MN

June 14, 2024 The Stillery, Westminster, CO

June 15, 2024 The Stillery, Westminster, CO

June 21, 2024 JW Bar & Grill, Craig, CO

June 22, 2024 JW Bar & Grill, Craig, CO

June 27, 2024 Downtown Thursday Night, Gillette, WY

June 30, 2024 Red Valley Fair West Fargo, ND

July 4, 2024 Tomah, WI

July 6, 2024 Stump Dodger Bash 2024, Gays Mills, WI

July 11, 2024 Hettinger County Fair, Mott, ND

July 12, 2024 Mercer County Fair, Beulah, ND

July 14, 2024 Tri-County Fair, Wishek, ND

July 16, 2024 Downtown in Madtown, Madison, SD

July 18, 2024 Meridian Concert Series, Yankton, SD

July 19, 2024 Bands on the Bricks, Aurora, NE

July 20, 2024 Buck's Bar & Grill, Venice, NE

July 25, 2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days 2024, Cheyenne, WY

July 26, 2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days 2024, Cheyenne, WY

July 27, 2024 Plymouth County Fair, Le Mars, IA

Aug 1, 2024 Million Dollar Cowboy 2024, Jackson, WY

Aug 2, 2024 Million Dollar Cowboy 2024, Jackson, WY

Aug 3, 2024 Million Dollar Cowboy 2024, Jackson, WY

Aug 17, 2024 Guitars & Cadillacs, Overland Park, KS

Aug 22, 2024 Walker Bay Live, Walker, MN

Aug 23, 2024 Sawyer Brown, Sauk Rapids, MN

Aug 24, 2024 2 Tall Tavern, Cushing, MN

Sep 8, 2024 Washington State Fair, Puyallup, WA

For more information and to connect with Ashley Wineland, follow her on Website, Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, and YouTube.

Comments