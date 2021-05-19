Watch Andrew Hung's 'Wave' Video From Upcoming 'Devastations' Release

Following the recent announcement of his much-anticipated second solo album "Devastations," artist and musician Andrew Hung has shared a video for a new single from the album entitled "Wave."



"Wave" is the third single to be taken from Hung's forthcoming album, following shortly after "Promises", which was accompanied by a video directed by cult director Jim Hosking, who Hung has previously worked with soundtracking "The Greasy Strangler" (winner best comedy at the Empire awards) and "An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn". The video features Joe Walters, who starred in "The Greasy Strangler."



Prior to that" Hung released "Space," which was the first track to be taken from the album, earning critical acclaim from the likes of Stereogum, The Line Of Best Fit, Brooklyn Vegan, CLASH and more.

The new single perfectly exemplifies Hung's creative eclecticism. Whereas the previous two singles found him combining an intense and emphatic vocal with volatile electronic instrumentation, the new single finds him experimenting with a slower, more ruminative sound. Wistful lyrics glide across shimmering, meditative instrumentation, cyclical piano, powerful choral sections and driving bass. Across the new album Hung knowingly toys with the balance between chaos, sanguine hope, and uplift, and this track is a direct nod to the latter.

Out 18th June via Lex Records, "Devastations" also marks Andrew's first new solo material since his 2017 breakthrough debut "Realisationship", which saw him shatter expectations with his bold and unique new direction of expression, earning plaudits across a vast array of press and radio.



As co-founder of the highly influential noise-electronic duo, f Buttons, Hung's work has brought about three critically acclaimed albums as well as seeing him tour extensively with headline shows at the Kentish Town Forum, Glastonbury, Green Man and All Tomorrow's Parties, as well as having music featured on the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.



Since f Button's hiatus, Hung has become known not only for his solo material, but also for his work on film soundtracks and as a songwriter and producer. Notable songwriting collaborations include the likes of artist Beth Orton on her career redefining album "Kidsticks" as well as, Aimée Osbourne for her debut album "Vacare Adamaré" (released under the name ARO).



Whereas his debut album saw his personal new form of articulation manifest, the new album sees Hung further hone and actualise a sound that is entirely his own. "Devastations" is the ecstatic cry of colour found between light and dark. The album documents a transitional period in Hung's life; a stepping out from the shadows. Hung explores the deepest recesses of his psyche and in doing so finds himself reconciling the light and dark within. Underlying the propulsive beats and prisms of noise is a melodic tenderness that weaves throughout the album; an offering hand emerging from a turbulent sky. The deepening of inner space becomes an exploration of the universal; a new beginning from the devastations of old worlds.



"Devastations" sees Andrew Hung push himself to the fore with his most candid and introspective material to date and sees a clear statement of intent in his creative odyssey. Hung wrote, performed, produced and mixed the whole album himself. He also painted the self-portrait that adorns the cover of the album. The oil painting further illuminates the artist's intentions in his work; it depicts the artist stepping out of a shadowy world, partially lit by the bright light of the sun.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Zoe Davis