Warren Zeiders Details 2025 'Relapse' Tour

Warren Zeiders has announced his Relapse 2025 headlining tour. The 23 new dates will see Zeiders visiting his biggest venues to-date as a headliner in major markets including Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and more with Tyler Braden as tour support. These new US headlining dates will follow his previously announced European headlining tour, which kicks off January 24, 2025.

A complete list of tour dates is available or for more info, visit HERE.

Zeiders continues to ignite the country music scene as one of Nashville’s newest, best-selling headliners. His 2025 tour dates follow his incredibly successful headlining “Pretty Little Poison” Tour, which sold over 150,000 tickets across 55 sold-out shows in the US and Canada during the Fall of 2023 & Spring 2024. The tour was Zeiders biggest headline tour to date, spanning across 81 sold-out shows—including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium—and major festivals like Stagecoach, Faster Horses, Watershed and more.

This year, he earned his first No.1 single with “Pretty Little Poison” and achieved the No. 1 status on both Country Aircheck’s Mediabase Country Chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. The track peaked in the Top 24 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and earned him a second RIAA Platinum certified single. The track also earned Zeiders his first nomination and first win for “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year” at the CMT Awards. At just 25, Zeiders surpassed 2.6 billion+ cumulative career streams and has earned a staggering 2 billion+ TikTok views and 8 million+ monthly Spotify listeners.

On August 23, Zeiders will release his next project, Relapse. The 10-track project features recent standout singles “Betrayal” and the title track “Relapse,” which has already amassed more than 43.3M US streams since its June release.

Zeiders will continue to play major festivals this Summer before joining Jelly Roll’s The Beautifully Broken Tour as direct support this Fall.

WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Aug. 16 - New York City, NY - Fox and Friends Summer Concert Series

Aug. 21 - Put-in-Bay, OH - Bash on the Bay

Aug. 22 - Syracuse, NY - The Great New York State Fair

Aug. 23 - Festival Country Lotbiniere Grounds

Aug. 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Aug. 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sept. 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Sept. 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sept. 9 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

Sept. 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sept. 19 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston, Coliseum

Sept. 20 - Ralegh, NC - PNC Arena

Sept. 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sept. 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Sept. 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sept. 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Sept. 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Oct. 1 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

*Oct. 4 - Ocean City, MD - Country Calling Festival 2024

Oct. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Oct. 9 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Oct. 16 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

Oct. 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Oct. 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Jan. 24 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall

Jan. 26 - Stockholm, SE - Berns

Jan. 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

Jan. 29 - Hamburg, DE - Docks

Jan. 31 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle

Feb. 2 - Zurich, CH - Kaufleuten

Feb. 3 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

Feb. 4 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkeg Max

Feb. 7 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

Feb. 9 - Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy Glasglow

Feb. 11 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

Feb. 12 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy Bristol

Feb 14 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute Birmingham

Feb. 15 - London, UK - 02 Sheperd’s Bush Empire

March 27 - Nashville, TN - TBA

March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

March 29 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

April 3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

April 4 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

April 5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

April 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

April 11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 12 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

April 17 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

April 18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

April 19 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 24 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

April 26 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

May 1 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

May 2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 9 - Newport, NY - MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

May 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

May 17 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

Relapse Album Track List:

Relapse Intoxicated Betrayal Addictions Stone’s Throw Away High Desert Road Death of a Cowboy Fight Like Hell Devil I Know Love on the Line

About Warren Zeiders

2023 was a year of chart-topping success for Warren Zeiders, who released his hit debut album Pretty Little Poison with Warner Records. With producers including GRAMMY-Award-winner Ross Copperman (Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion), Bart Butler (Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi) and Ryan Gore (Kelsea Ballerini, Midland), the 14-track album “reads like a diary of his soul, reverberating through a sonic adventure of dark twists and turns paired with songwriting that shoots an arrow right through every listener’s heart” (People Magazine), while Zeiders’ “emotional country songwriting” (Rolling Stone) shines. The album’s title track landed him his debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 and #24 on Mediabase’s Country Airplay Top 40 Chart, and was named by Rolling Stone as one of The Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far.

Photo Credit: Austin Screws

