Warren Zeiders Details 2025 'Relapse' Tour

Warren Zeiders has announced his Relapse 2025 headlining tour. The 23 new dates will see Zeiders visiting his biggest venues to-date as a headliner in major markets including Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and more with Tyler Braden as tour support. These new US headlining dates will follow his previously announced European headlining tour, which kicks off January 24, 2025.
A complete list of tour dates is available or for more info, visit HERE.
Zeiders continues to ignite the country music scene as one of Nashville’s newest, best-selling headliners. His 2025 tour dates follow his incredibly successful headlining “Pretty Little Poison” Tour, which sold over 150,000 tickets across 55 sold-out shows in the US and Canada during the Fall of 2023 & Spring 2024. The tour was Zeiders biggest headline tour to date, spanning across 81 sold-out shows—including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium—and major festivals like Stagecoach, Faster Horses, Watershed and more.
This year, he earned his first No.1 single with “Pretty Little Poison” and achieved the No. 1 status on both Country Aircheck’s Mediabase Country Chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. The track peaked in the Top 24 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and earned him a second RIAA Platinum certified single. The track also earned Zeiders his first nomination and first win for “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year” at the CMT Awards. At just 25, Zeiders surpassed 2.6 billion+ cumulative career streams and has earned a staggering 2 billion+ TikTok views and 8 million+ monthly Spotify listeners.
On August 23, Zeiders will release his next project, Relapse. The 10-track project features recent standout singles “Betrayal” and the title track “Relapse,” which has already amassed more than 43.3M US streams since its June release.
Zeiders will continue to play major festivals this Summer before joining Jelly Roll’s The Beautifully Broken Tour as direct support this Fall.
Aug. 16 - New York City, NY - Fox and Friends Summer Concert Series
Aug. 21 - Put-in-Bay, OH - Bash on the Bay
Aug. 22 - Syracuse, NY - The Great New York State Fair
Aug. 23 - Festival Country Lotbiniere Grounds
Aug. 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Aug. 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
Aug. 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Aug. 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sept. 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Sept. 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sept. 9 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Sept. 11 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Sept. 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
Sept. 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Sept. 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sept. 19 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston, Coliseum
Sept. 20 - Ralegh, NC - PNC Arena
Sept. 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sept. 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Sept. 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sept. 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sept. 28 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Sept. 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Oct. 1 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
*Oct. 4 - Ocean City, MD - Country Calling Festival 2024
Oct. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Oct. 9 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Oct. 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Oct. 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
Oct. 16 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena
Oct. 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Oct. 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Oct. 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Jan. 24 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall
Jan. 26 - Stockholm, SE - Berns
Jan. 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
Jan. 29 - Hamburg, DE - Docks
Jan. 31 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle
Feb. 2 - Zurich, CH - Kaufleuten
Feb. 3 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
Feb. 4 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkeg Max
Feb. 7 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
Feb. 9 - Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy Glasglow
Feb. 11 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
Feb. 12 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy Bristol
Feb 14 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute Birmingham
Feb. 15 - London, UK - 02 Sheperd’s Bush Empire
March 27 - Nashville, TN - TBA
March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
March 29 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
April 3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
April 4 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
April 5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
April 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
April 11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 12 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater
April 17 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
April 18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
April 19 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
April 24 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
April 26 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
May 1 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
May 2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 9 - Newport, NY - MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor
May 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
May 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
May 17 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
2023 was a year of chart-topping success for Warren Zeiders, who released his hit debut album Pretty Little Poison with Warner Records. With producers including GRAMMY-Award-winner Ross Copperman (Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion), Bart Butler (Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi) and Ryan Gore (Kelsea Ballerini, Midland), the 14-track album “reads like a diary of his soul, reverberating through a sonic adventure of dark twists and turns paired with songwriting that shoots an arrow right through every listener’s heart” (People Magazine), while Zeiders’ “emotional country songwriting” (Rolling Stone) shines. The album’s title track landed him his debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 and #24 on Mediabase’s Country Airplay Top 40 Chart, and was named by Rolling Stone as one of The Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far.
Photo Credit: Austin Screws
