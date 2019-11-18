Walk Off the Earth Announces Interactive U.S. Tour

Just two weeks after their album HERE WE GO! debuted at #1 on Neilsen's Pop Albums chart, the critically-acclaimed Canadian pop group Walk Off the Earth has announced a 23-date US tour. The all theater run, which spans over three months, will be an intimate and interactive experience that the band says will be like nothing fans have seen before. They're promising that from the moment the concert goer walks into the venue until the moment they leave, they will truly be immersed in a one of a kind experience. Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. local time via the band's official website HERE.

The tour comes on the heels of the release of HERE WE GO! the band's first major release in over four years and since the unexpected loss of band member Mike "Beard Guy" Taylor late last year. The album features the band's current hit single "I'll Be There," which has become a streaming sensation worldwide. The single recently hit #1 on Apple Music's Breaking Pop playlist and is currently in the Top 5 of its massive A-List Pop playlist, as well as making its way up the Hot AC and Top 40 radio charts in the U.S. and Canada.



On their new album, Walk Off the Earth has shared, "HERE WE GO! is a collection of songs about life, love, loss and straight-up kicking ass. Ranging from top 40 pop to organic folk ballads to EDM rise and drops, this eclectic album touches on many modern genres but still stays true to Walk Off the Earth's signature sound."



Fresh off their televised NBA Game 4 national anthem performance and headline appearances at Red Rocks Amphitheater and Wembley Arena earlier this summer, Walk Off the Earth launched HERE WE GO! in May with the heartfelt original single "Mike's Song" that helped raise thousands for MusiCounts-Canada's music education charity associated with the Juno Awards-in honor of former bandmate Mike Taylor. The band continues to tour extensively and will return to Australia in January 2020 for a series of spectacular performances, including a show at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

WALK OFF THE EARTH UPCOMING TOUR DATES



January 21 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

January 22 - Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House

January 25 - Adelaide, Australia - AEC Theatre

January 26 - Melbourne, Australia - Plenary Theatre

January 27 - Perth, Australia - Riverside Theatre



February 12 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

February 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Palace Theatre

February 14 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia Performing Arts Center

February 15 - Riverside, CA - Fox Theatre

February 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren Theatre

February 18 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

February 19 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

February 21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

February 23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

February 24 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre



April 1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

April 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

April 3 - Richmond, VA - The National

April 5 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theater

April 7 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre

April 8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre

April 9 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center Sunco Performance Theater

April 10 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Theatre

April 14 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

April 16 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

April 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Carmel Performing Arts Center

April 18 - Chicago, IL - Athenaeum

April 19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore





