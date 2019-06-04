Walk Off The Earth To Perform At Game 4 Of NBA Finals

The NBA announced today that multi-platinum musical

phenomenon Walk Off the Earth will perform the Canadian national anthem live on Friday, June 7 prior to Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The performance will air at 9 PM EST on ABC and TSN.



Fresh off their headline appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheater, Walk Off the Earth released their new original single "Mike's Song" last month in honor of their late band member, Mike "Beard Guy" Taylor. The band's highly anticipated full length album will be released in early October and they are currently in the midst of an extensive world tour, which includes stops atWembley Arena in London and Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre.



About Walk Off the Earth

Juno-award winning and multi-platinum phenomenon, Walk Off the Earth, is currently taking the world by storm. Based just outside of Toronto, the band gained worldwide attention with their brilliant 5-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" exploded on YouTube, garnering over 180 million views. Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs including, "Red Hands" (#1 at AAA), "Fire In My Soul" and "Rule The World" (multi-platinum in Canada); sold out venues across the globe, from Red Rocks to Wembley, and collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world including: Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Nicky Romero, and Steve Aoki. In 2018, the band won a Streamy Award for Best Cover Song with their interpretation of Maroon 5's "Girls Like You." They also released a holiday EP, Subscribe to the Holidays, that charted as the #1 independent release in Canada for the last week of November.



Late last year, the band faced a major and unexpected loss with the sudden death of band member Mike "Beard Guy" Taylor. Mike's incredible ability behind the keys gave the band a sturdy foundation to soar and create. In the wake of Mike's passing, and with much difficult consideration, the band decided to move forward and use the opportunity to honor and share the extraordinary legacy he left behind.



The continued chemistry between band members Gianni, Sarah, Joel, and Marshall is undeniable. With Joel's driving and prolific percussion work and Gianni, Sarah, and Marshall's captivating vocal styling and melodic arrangements, 2019 will be a year full of new and original music from the band. Their independent spirit, unstoppable work ethic, and awe-inspiring creativity have catapulted Walk Off the Earth into new and uncharted waters with only bigger and better things on the horizon.



WALK OFF THE EARTH UPCOMING TOUR DATES

June 25 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien Open Air

June 26 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood GmbH

June 27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

June 29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

July 1 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

July 3 - Abenburg, Germany - Burg Abenburg

July 5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

July 6 - Rock Zottegem Music Festival

July 7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Am Mercedes-Benz Museum

July 8 - Paris, France - L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

July 9 - Bonn, Germany - KUNST!RASEN GmbH

July 30 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

August 1 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

August 2 - Sandpoint, ID - The Festival at Sandpoint

August 3 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You