Wage War Debut WHO I AM Video

Florida's Wage War will release their third album Pressure on August 30 via Fearless Records. The album is the follow up to 2017's well-received Deadweight and is available now for pre-order.

The band has also debuted the video for album opener "Who I Am." Watch and listen here:

"We've spent countless hours, days, and months over the first half of this year perfecting every detail of this album, and it's been so hard to keep under wraps. We are glad it's finally here," the band says. "We pushed every boundary we could think of to make this record. Picking songs to release ahead of an album is always a difficult task but we chose 'Who I Am' to be the frontrunner. It's 'Wage War on 11.' Lyrically, the song dives into the reality of the people who inevitably look down on you or talk down to the things you invest yourself in or who you try to be. We sometimes forget that we're all human beings and we all feel and hurt."

About the album, its poignant title, and the concept of pressure, the band states, "Anytime you go into make a record, there's pressure. What you in that studio with those people affects the next however many years of your career and if you play your cards right, it can change your life. It really felt like a make or break situation. The 'Pressure' to make the perfect Wage War album, one that harvests what people have come to love about our band yet still grow and explore new territory and push ourselves harder than ever before.

"However, that's not the only pressure this album talks about. There are songs on the album that deal with mental health, and the pressure to act 'ok' even when things aren't. There are songs on the album that speaking of not succumbing to pressure and being just another face in the crowd, but more so making a change in yourself and the world around you. Being in a band, making music, playing shows in one way or another all comes with a 'Pressure' and how you deal with it is what determines who you are. This record is our response."

Wage War previously teamed up with Revolver to premiere the video for the menacing yet melodic new song "Low." Watch and listen here.

PRESSURE TRACK LISTING:

"Who I Am"

"Prison"

"Grave"

"Ghost"

"Me Against Myself"

"Hurt"

"Low"

"The Line"

"Fury"

"Forget My Name"

"Take the Fight"

"Will We Ever Learn"

WAGE WAR ON TOUR:

9/27 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

9/28 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

9/30 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel Music Hall

10/2 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

10/3 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

10/4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/5 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub

10/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

10/8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10/10 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

10/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

10/12 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

10/14 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music-Diner

10/15 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10/16 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

10/18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

10/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

10/21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazón

10/22 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/24 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10/25 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

10/26 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

10/28 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

10/29 - Dallas, TX - Trees

10/31 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues





