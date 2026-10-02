WILT to Release Debut Album WHEN NO ONE'S WATCHING, Tour with THE WARNING in 2027
The Los Angeles quartet produced their debut by Carlos De La Garza, known for work with Paramore and The Linda Lindas.
Rising alternative four-piece WILT has released their long-awaited debut album when no one's watching via AWAL. The album features focus track 'destroy you' and early singles including 'nothing good to cry about,' 'dent,' 'suffocate' and 'bundy.'
when no one's watching is the culmination of several years of releasing music, nonstop touring and engaging with a quickly growing audience via their booming social media presence. The Los Angeles-based band – Chelsea Rifkin (vocals), Aaron Liebman (guitar), Andy Vance (guitar) and Dan Bermudez (drums) – has taken their time to define their sound and voice and, with the guidance of Grammy-winning producer Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas), have crafted an album that pairs soul-searching lyrics with upbeat music driven by loud-quiet-loud dynamics, inventive guitar riffs and Rifkin's keening vocals—drawing, at various times, from grunge, shoegaze, punk, and melodic hardcore.
WILT has also been out on the road playing packed rooms across North America this summer supporting Jutes, including a hometown show at Los Angeles' The Wiltern – the biggest room they've played to date. They head to the UK and Europe for headline shows kicking off in November including many already sold-out dates. They also just added a second London show on Dec 3 at The Dublin Castle.
This spring will also see WILT open for THE WARNING on a tour across North America that features stops in Brooklyn, San Francisco, Boston and more.
The first video the band posted on TikTok earned them over three million views. A flurry of songs and live shows followed, culminating in a 2024 self-titled EP that found WILT transitioning into their current heavier sound. Several years into their career now, WILT has come into their own with the release of when no one's watching.
WILT Tour Dates
11/6/26 - Zik-Zak - Ittre, Belgium
11/7/26 - Altstadt Eindhoven - Eindhoven, Netherlands
11/10/26 - MTC Club - Cologne, Germany
11/11/26 - Betty - Hamburg, Germany
11/12/26 - LARK - Berlin, Germany
11/14/26 - Klub Mechanik - Warsaw, Poland
11/15/26 - Klub Varsava - Prague, Czechia
11/16/26 - Flex - Vienna, Austria
11/19/26 - Backstage By The Mill - Paris, France
11/21/26 - Rough Trade Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
11/23/26 - The Sunflower Lounge - Birmingham, United Kingdom
11/24/26 - YES - Manchester, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
11/26/26 - The Grand Social - Dublin, Ireland
11/27/26 - Ulster Sports Club - Belfast, United Kingdom
11/29/26 - McChuills - Glasgow, United Kingdom
12/1/26 - Oporto - Leeds, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
12/2/26 - The Lower Third - London, United Kingdom SOLD OUT
12/3/26 - The Dublin Castle - London, UK
4/17/27 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV ^^
4/18/27 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ ^^
4/20/27 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA ^^
4/22/27 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR ^^
4/23/27 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA ^^
4/25/27 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC ^^
4/28/27 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO ^^
4/30/27 - Boeing Center at Tech Port - San Antonio, TX ^^
5/1/27 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK ^^
5/2/27 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX ^^
5/4/27 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA ^^
5/6/27 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI ^^
5/8/27 - HISTORY Ottawa - Ottawa, ON ^^
5/9/27 - MTELUS - Montréal, QC ^^
5/11/27 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON ^^
5/15/27 - Citizens Live at The Wylie - Pittsburgh, PA ^^
5/18/27 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY ^^
5/23/27 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA ^^
^^ supporting THE WARNING
Tracklist
01 - dent
02 - bundy
03 - destroy you
04 - nothing good to cry about
05 - suffocate
06 - closure
07 - trigger
08 - don't run away again
09 - rats
10 - bitter, burned
Photo Credit: Sarah Heiseman
Photo Credit: Sarah Heiseman
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