WHO KNEW to Raise Money for Nashville Tornado Relief

So everyone has heard about the tornado that devastated much of Nashville last night. So many of our friends across the city were impacted by this terrible storm. And many of those people make their living in the local music industry.

Numerous people reached out to me today wondering if this week's event was still happening on Thursday night. After conferring with the WHO KNEW team and City Winery, we collectively determined that the show must go on.

In an effort to help raise some money to help these people and businesses recover, we are going to try and do our part. Through the generosity of Tim Wakefield's Soundwaves Art Foundation, we are going to auction off two works of art at Thursday's WHO KNEW Women Who Rock event. And all the proceeds will be donated to the Community Foundation's Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. I believe we can quickly raise some much-needed cash and two lucky bidders will go home with unique pieces of artwork.

The magic behind the Soundwaves Art Foundation is simple- Tim creates original works of art using the soundwaves of popular songs. Tim has donated two works for our auction and both have very strong ties to our local music community.

Brandi Carlile's double GRAMMY winning hit "The Joke and Kacey Musgraves' double GRAMMY-winning hit "Butterflies" are the two works we will be auctioning off. Both of these pieces are signed by Brandi and Kacey (and Tim), thus making them quite valuable!

Like all WHO KNEW events, you will be inspired and entertained by 7 amazing speakers, each delivering a 10 minute "TED Talk" about their lives and careers. In this instance, all are highly accomplished female music executives and all truly are women who rock. Check out this amazing lineup-

Portia Sabin- President of the Music Business Association

Susan Stewart - Senior Director, South Region at The Recording Academy

Beville Dunkerley- Head of Country Music at Pandora

Beverly Keel- Dean of the College of Media & Entertainment at MTSU

Devon O'Day- Broadcaster, Author, Brand Coach

Samantha Saturn- Chief Marketing Officer at SESAC

Heather McBee (emcee) - VP of Operations at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center

We are also thrilled to deliver a very inspiring story and live musical performance from Rounder recording artist, Katie Pruitt.

It all goes down on Thursday night, March 5 at City Winery in Nashville. Doors open at 5:00 for networking and the program starts at 6:30 sharp.

And like all WHO KNEW events, we will be giving away some great prizes for attendees including FREE passes to Music Biz 2020, a FREE month membership to Core Power Yoga, FREE samples of Four Roses Bourbon, a FREE night in the Fairlane Hotel, and a FREE day in the studio at HOME.

Get your tickets HERE.

Come out and support the event and help us raise some money to help with the tornado relief efforts here in Nashville.





