WENS Releases 'Beauty Queen' via R&R/Warner Records

Los Angeles alternative pop songstress WENS unveils a new single entitled "Beauty Queen" today via R&R/Warner Records. The track eloquently weaves together pop and alternative on this tale of unrequited love for an older beau, illuminating her uncanny individuality. "Beauty Queen" will be available on WENS' debut EP, Lemoncholy available March 6th.

About "Beauty Queen," WENS comments, "I wrote this song about having a big crush on a guy who was 10 years older than me. Every time I thought of him, I had this whole fantasy built out in my head like, 'Imagine if we met in high school and how perfect it would of be'. That's where the lyric, 'You make me want a time machine' comes from. I was this sad 18-to-19-year-old who just wanted this guy to give me some attention. Now he's engaged AND going to have a baby in a few months. Maybe it's for the best he didn't pay me any mind," she laughs.

Lemoncholy will include last year's standout releases "Rich & Famous," and "Cinderella" which have received acclaim from Refinery29, Billboard, and have stacked up more that 2 million streams over the past two months. Idolator christened "Rich & Famous" as "a scathing alt-pop anthem"and Earmilk exclaimed the track "solidifies WENS' status as not only an artist but as an introspective woman who dares to walk on the wrong side of the road." WENS also received praise from FLOOD Magazine on how she is "adding new colors to the pop palette with her sad jams."

WENS writes a different sort of fairy tale for pop. Raised in Southern California of Iranian and Italian-American descent, she turns an outsider perspective into provocative, poetic, and powerful anthems. Kicking off her career in high school, the singer and songwriter independently amassed over 6 million total streams and toured alongside indie darlings, NOW NOW. Signed under the newly minted joint venture between R&R and Warner Records, WENS' fairytale is just beginning.

Lemoncholy EP Tracklisting

Tongue Tied

Beauty Queen

Rich & Famous

Cinderella

After the Party Ends

Forest Fire





