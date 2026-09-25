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WE KNOW THE WAY Performance Video Debuts With USA Artistic Swimming

The video showcases the inspired-by album's blend of island reggae, R&B, pop, and traditional Polynesian sounds.

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WE KNOW THE WAY Performance Video Debuts With USA Artistic Swimming

Disney Music Group premiered a new video in collaboration with the Olympic medal-winning USA Artistic Swimming Team. Filmed at UCLA, the exclusive performance video celebrates the music and storytelling of Moana featuring an all-new recording of 'We Know the Way,' performed by Dinah Jane and Stan Walker, from the inspired-by album Moana: Voices Across the Ocean. The album is executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Tiana Nonosina Liufau, and Kayla Fa'amaligi.

The Moana: Voices Across The Ocean blends genres of Island Reggae, R&B, Pop, Island Country, Soul, and Dance in a Contemporary masterpiece of global sounds, while also infusing Traditional Polynesian indigenous sounds throughout. Each song uniquely captures the artist's interpretation of their own sonic identity in connection to different messages from their culture and the film; courage, self-discovery, pride, family and community, connection to the physical and spiritual worlds, honoring heritage and beyond.

The USA Artistic Swimming Team won the 2024 Olympic Silver Medal in Paris, marking the organization's first Olympic medal in 20 years. During the 2025 competitive season, the Stars and Stripes returned to the top of the podium, earning Gold in the Team Acrobatic Competition and three Bronze medals across the Team Technical and Team Free events at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup. The team continued its international success in the 2026 competitive season, earning six medals across World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup competitions. The team has since narrowed its roster to 13 athletes who will train together full time in Los Angeles as they prepare for the 2028 home Olympic Games.

The album can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.

Photo Credit: Holly Jo


Photo Credit: Holly Jo
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