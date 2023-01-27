Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WAIVER. Releases New Single 'Right Here' Ahead of Forthcoming EP

WAIVER.'s latest release carries pop-punk ethos with east coast grit.

Jan. 27, 2023  

WAIVER. Releases New Single 'Right Here' Ahead of Forthcoming EP

After premiering their new emo-driven track on Chorus.fm, Long Island's very own WAIVER. has officially released "Right Here" across streaming platforms today. With heavy guitar riffs and fast-paced drumwork that will surely fill listeners with 2000s alternative nostalgia, WAIVER.'s latest release carries pop-punk ethos with east coast grit.

A song about being present in the moment, "Right Here" comes ahead of the band's second studio EP, Eyes Wide Open, out on all DSPs March 24 of this year.

In a joint statement from the band in dissecting the track's core message:

"'Right Here' is a song about being alive in the present moment, being content with being exactly where you are, right here, right now. 'Right Here' is a song that gives light to the spiritual reality of our lives. Lyrically, 'Right Here' is a reflection from the journey of awakening to a new reality, a reality that gives light to a higher part of yourself and this world, a reality that gives you a lighter and more content perspective to deal with the issues in our life." - WAIVER

Supporting the single release comes an official music video directed by Anthony Pasini.

A lot can happen in a year, and for WAIVER. it sure did. Five friends coming together in the height of the pandemic to make music quickly turned into a priority, writing and recording two EPs. The following year WAIVER. wasted no time hitting the scene running, playing shows with acts such as Nothing Nowhere, Meet Me @ the Altar, Hail The Sun, Wheatus, Patent Pending, Calling All Captains, Handguns and more.

In less than a year the band has quickly taken its place in the long island music scene as well as expanding along the east coast through touring and into New York City as a local opener for LiveNation concerts at venues such as the Gramercy Theatre.

Aside from shows, WAIVER. has amassed over 75,000 streams with the music they have put out over the past year and have put out 4 music videos. With no signs of stopping any time soon, they are setting out to be "LONG ISLAND'S HOTTEST EMO/POP PUNK."

Be sure to check out the music video for "Right Here" on WAIVER.'s official YouTube channel, and stay tuned for the band's forthcoming EP, Eyes Wide Open, arriving March 24, 2023.



Sam Smith Releases New Album Gloria Photo
Sam Smith Releases New Album 'Gloria'
Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith released Gloria, their fourth studio album, via Capitol Records. Smith will perform at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® on February 5 and kick off the North American leg of GLORIA The Tour on July 25. Watch the new music video now!
Kimbra Releases New Studio Album A Reckoning Photo
Kimbra Releases New Studio Album 'A Reckoning'
Kimbra channeled all of this into A Reckoning, her most sonically autonomous album yet. Over the course of 10 tracks, exclusively co-produced by Son Lux’s Ryan Lott, Kimbra world-builds a space of sonic grandeur while simultaneously mining the depths of her life and the myriad events catalyzing change on a global scale.
Parker Lane Releases Folk Pop Album Kaleidoscope Photo
Parker Lane Releases Folk Pop Album 'Kaleidoscope'
Parker Lane has released their new full-length album, Kaleidoscope. The 13-track LP, co-produced by front man Printz Board along with Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy, Zach Bryan), was written during the pandemic when Printz opened his soul and examined the moments that shaped him into the person he is now.
Thru It All Release New Single Tangled Photo
Thru It All Release New Single 'Tangled'
Oklahoma natives, Thru It All, have released their latest single and accompanying video “Tangled” – their first full release of 2023. Incorporating the band’s heavier influences and leaning into more hardcore elements, “Tangled” explores the tumultuous ebbs and flows of a relationship and the inherent effect someone can have on your life.

More Hot Stories For You


7Descent Releases New Single 'Prisoner'7Descent Releases New Single 'Prisoner'
January 27, 2023

7Descent's new release 'Prisoner' keeps you locked in with their rock sound along with their dirty but rich guitar solos. The rock group's new project brings back that 90s sound that is rare to hear on the radio nowadays.
Alt-Rocker Demi Ramos Drops Indie Banger 'Just A Phase' (ft. GARZI)Alt-Rocker Demi Ramos Drops Indie Banger 'Just A Phase' (ft. GARZI)
January 27, 2023

Pop-rock artist, Actor, Elite model, popular podcast host, and all-around shero Demi Ramos has already dropped the song of the summer with the infectious indie banger 'Just a Phase.'
WAIVER. Releases New Single 'Right Here' Ahead of Forthcoming EPWAIVER. Releases New Single 'Right Here' Ahead of Forthcoming EP
January 27, 2023

After premiering their new emo-driven track on Chorus.fm, Long Island's very own WAIVER. has officially released 'Right Here' across streaming platforms.
Darkwave Duo Now After Nothing Releases Debut Single 'Sick Fix'Darkwave Duo Now After Nothing Releases Debut Single 'Sick Fix'
January 27, 2023

Darkwave duo Now After Nothing has released their dynamic debut single 'Sick Fix' as frontman Matt Spatial and drummer Michael Allen unveil their new project.
Watch: Taylor Sanders Releases Official Music Video for 'Firecracker'Watch: Taylor Sanders Releases Official Music Video for 'Firecracker'
January 25, 2023

Watch Taylor Sanders' official music video for Firecracker!
share