WAIVER. Releases New Single 'Right Here' Ahead of Forthcoming EP

After premiering their new emo-driven track on Chorus.fm, Long Island's very own WAIVER. has officially released "Right Here" across streaming platforms today. With heavy guitar riffs and fast-paced drumwork that will surely fill listeners with 2000s alternative nostalgia, WAIVER.'s latest release carries pop-punk ethos with east coast grit.

A song about being present in the moment, "Right Here" comes ahead of the band's second studio EP, Eyes Wide Open, out on all DSPs March 24 of this year.

In a joint statement from the band in dissecting the track's core message:

"'Right Here' is a song about being alive in the present moment, being content with being exactly where you are, right here, right now. 'Right Here' is a song that gives light to the spiritual reality of our lives. Lyrically, 'Right Here' is a reflection from the journey of awakening to a new reality, a reality that gives light to a higher part of yourself and this world, a reality that gives you a lighter and more content perspective to deal with the issues in our life." - WAIVER

Supporting the single release comes an official music video directed by Anthony Pasini.

A lot can happen in a year, and for WAIVER. it sure did. Five friends coming together in the height of the pandemic to make music quickly turned into a priority, writing and recording two EPs. The following year WAIVER. wasted no time hitting the scene running, playing shows with acts such as Nothing Nowhere, Meet Me @ the Altar, Hail The Sun, Wheatus, Patent Pending, Calling All Captains, Handguns and more.

In less than a year the band has quickly taken its place in the long island music scene as well as expanding along the east coast through touring and into New York City as a local opener for LiveNation concerts at venues such as the Gramercy Theatre.

Aside from shows, WAIVER. has amassed over 75,000 streams with the music they have put out over the past year and have put out 4 music videos. With no signs of stopping any time soon, they are setting out to be "LONG ISLAND'S HOTTEST EMO/POP PUNK."

Be sure to check out the music video for "Right Here" on WAIVER.'s official YouTube channel, and stay tuned for the band's forthcoming EP, Eyes Wide Open, arriving March 24, 2023.