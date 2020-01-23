Vortex Springs Songwriter Festival Announced

Head down to Ponce de Leon, Fla. April 17-19 for the first Vortex Springs Songwriter Festival at Vortex Spring Adventures. Throughout this festival fans will enjoy songs written by some of the best writers and artists in country music including Max T. Barnes, Wynn Varble, Jim McBryde, Jim (Moose) Brown and Rafe Van Hoy as well as horizon artists Dallas Remington, Kelli Johnson, Matt Wynn, Casey Lambert, Aliie Colleen and Lizzie Cates. There will also be a songwriting contest with over $1,000 in cash and prizes. Buy tickets here.



Created by Doc & Ruth Dockery, Vortex Spring is the birthplace of the Red & White "Diver Down" Flag and is one of the largest diving facilities in the state of Florida. Vortex Spring Adventures is recognized as one of the best and safest diving resorts in the country. This 500+ acre Resort produces approximately 32 million gallons of crystal clear water daily at a year round temperature of 68 degrees. This resort is packed with experiences for the entire family whether it be scuba diving with their trained and certified instructors, exploring the nature trails, taking a dip in the spring, or sliding down one of the 10 water slides.



Max T. Barnes is a second generation hitmaker and the son of Max D. Barnes, who wrote some of country music's most iconic tunes such as "Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes" by George Jones, CMA Song Of The Year "Look At Us" by Vince Gill, and of course, CMA song Of The Year "Chiseled In Stone" by Vern Gosdin. Between father and son they have had 33 #1 hits and have sold over 70 million records. Barnes wrote his first major song at the age of 19, Vern Gosdin's "Way Down Deep," and has been topping the charts ever since, writing "Let Go of the Stone" (John Anderson), "At the Sound of the Tone" (John Schneider), "Before You Kill Us All" (Randy Travis) and "That's How Your Love Makes Me Feel" (Diamond Rio), to name a few. "Love, Me," the career-launching hit for Collin Raye, scored Max T. a CMA Song of the Year nomination. He most recently scored a cut on Trace Adkins new album titled "I'm Gone." Max frequently tours in Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Scotland, England, Sweden, Norway, Canada and the U.S. He recently released his newest album, "Steamboat," and is currently playing shows across the UK and Ireland on his international "Steamboat" Tour.



Grammy winner Jim (Moose) Brown Is part of Bob Seeger's Silver Bullet Band. Moose won a Grammy Award for Best Country Song for "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and also the Top 10 hit for Darryl Worley "If Something Should Happen" as well as James Otto's single "For You." He was nominated for a grammy as a producer and has appeared with Willie Nelson on "Late Night."



Grammy Nominee Rafe Van Hoy has written 10 #1's and sold 50 million records. Among his iconic songs are "What's Forever For" by Michael Martin Murphy, "Golden Ring" by George Jones and Tammy Wynette. and "Lady Lay Down" and Friday Night Blues" for John Conlee. His other collaborations include Fleetwood Mac, Reba, Paul Carrack, Dianna Ross, and Leanne Rimes.



CMA Nominee Wynn Varble has had cuts by Garth Brooks, Reba, George Jones, and Willie Nelson. He met his hero Andy Griffith on the set of Brad Paisley's video "Waitin' on A Woman." He was also NSAI's Songwriter Of The Year in 2009. He currently writes for BMG.



NSAI Hall Of Fame writer, Jim McBride has written some of the most well known songs of our time including "Chattahoochee" by Alan Jackson "You Can Bet Your Heart On Me" by Johnny Lee and "A Bridge That Just Won't Burn" by Conway Twitty. With 5 Grammy nominations, a CMA Song Of The Year win and 70 million records sold, he is at the top of songwriting royalty.



Americana Folk Country Artist from Owasso, Oklahoma, currently residing Nashville, TN. Allie Colleen is a graduate from Belmont University with a degree in Songwriting and Music Business. She has been performing since she was 14 years of age and now since graduating in 2018 she has been on the road sharing her talent with audiences of all different kinds. Her first single debuted July 10th, 2019 on her grandmother Colleen's birthday.



From sequins to camouflage, Dallas Remington is a country artist who knows who she is and what she wants! Dallas is a Kentucky girl with a passion for life, music, and her faith. Currently, she is working diligently to establish herself as a country music artist.



Singing since the age of 4, and writing songs since the age of 8, Singer/Songwriter Kelli Johnson has never known a time when music wasn't her destined path. Born and raised in North Alabama , Kelli was steeped in the rich musical heritage of Country, Bluegrass, Gospel, and Motown. With her Rootsy twang, Powerhouse vocals and Award-Winning songwriting, Kelli has an innate ability to create music that defies genre boundaries.



Matt Wynn is from small town Flint Hill, Missouri, and a 2012 Alum of St. Dominic High School. Last season on "American Idol," this singer-songwriter received his Golden Ticket To Hollywood and made it to the top 100 contestants on the show. On stage Matt Wynn connects with audiences, through his song selections, humor and charm, and with passionate vocal delivery. His musical direction is rooted in blue collar, hard working American life stories. From pop culture uptempo favorites like Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Have You Ever Seen The Rain" to bringing the audience down to a slow love ballad like Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey", Matt Wynn carries his audience through a gauntlet of emotions.



Born and raised in Goshen Valley, a small community nestled in the rolling foothills of northeast Alabama, Casey Lambert grew up playing bluegrass, gospel, rock-n-roll, country, funk and blues music. Over the years, God has placed many fine musicians and singers in his life with whom he has considered it a true honor to pick n' grin. Cutting his musical teeth on the acoustic guitar when he was three, eventually his love for music called his ears and fingers to the piano, mandolin, bass, and many other stringed instruments. But his heart has always chosen to stick mainly with guitar and mandolin. Nowadays he makes his home in the Atlanta area with his lovely and beautiful wife, Kay. Currently, he is grateful to have the opportunity to play guitar and sing for folks. His hope is for all people to experience in some way God's love through the music and words He allows him to share.



Twenty-four year old lyricist/vocalist Lizzie Cates is an honest country artist from Reno, Nevada recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her music career with country and pop influences. With her stunning lyrics, Cates captures the hearts of her listeners with her down to earth style and silly personality. Her ability to tell a story is endless using real life experiences containing clever lyrics that are catchy and authentic allowing her music to be relatable to all audiences. She has been writing since she was five years old after creating her own fairytales and nursery rhymes. Cates hopes to continue to tell her story and take the world by storm with her steal edge voice and writing ability.





