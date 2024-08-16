Vlad Holiday and Kacey Musgraves Release New Track 'I Don't Wanna Party Anymore'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Romania-born, Nashville-based musical shapeshifter Vlad Holiday is joined by Kacey Musgraves on “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore.” Mischievous and sultry, the track has all the jazzy, lo-fi hallmarks of a Bond song. Running Musgraves’ voice through tape delay, Holiday’s signature knack for gear experimentation gives the duet a style we’ve never heard either artist in before.

The two artists met a few years back through mutual friends. Continually finding themselves singing together over an acoustic guitar as the sun came up after a long party, the collaboration felt natural, especially given the lyrics of “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore.”

Holiday shares that the release is, “About the feeling the day after a long bender, sick of going through the serotonin dip over and over again, realizing you should probably change your ways and be better to yourself — BUT getting pulled back in and having the process start all over again.”

Holiday’s first solo release of the year and first release via ONErpm, he’s been incredibly busy over the last few months. Most notably, he co-wrote Cage The Elephant’s “Neon Pill,” “Metaverse” and “Over Your Shoulder.” Through the month of August, he will be out on the road with Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant and Bakar for the Neon Pill Tour. He will follow these dates up with headline shows in NY, LA, Nashville and more, before playing weekend one of Austin City Limits — see all upcoming dates here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

August 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*

August 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

September 6 - Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

September 14 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room

October 6 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

November 3 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

November 4 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

November 5 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

November 6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

November 7 - Indianapolis, IN - LO-FI Lounge

*with Cage The Elephant, Young the Giant and Bakar

ABOUT VLAD HOLIDAY:

Vlad Holiday has made a career of romanticizing the past, the human condition, and looking at love and relationships through dark-tinted lenses. With downtempo crooner tracks all tinged with melancholy, Holiday has built a sonic world of his own that tries to find comfort in accepting the darker moments in life. Having gained over 40 million streams as a completely independent artist, it seems as if he’s resonating with a subculture of people that are also trying to do the same.

Born in Bucharest, Romania, later having to flee to New York, and now based in Nashville, Holiday’s sound is heavily shaped by the weight of feeling like an outsider always on the move. Building the foundation of his music career with a downtown NYC lo-fi sound, he’s deeply indebted to his love for vintage microphones, tape machines and other old recording equipment; key elements of his signature sound and production style.

Now in Nashville, there’s an optimism to Holiday’s current chapter as he builds out his next body of work while collaborating with other artists in Music City. Most recently, he co-wrote Cage The Elephant’s “Neon Pill,” “Metaverse” and “Over Your Shoulder.” And this summer, he will join Cage The Elephant on the road for their Neon Pill Tour. However bright the current moment may be, flecks of Holiday’s past always steep his music in a darkness that shows that he is a human in the middle of his journey.

