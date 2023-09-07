Vixen77 Share Blistering Single 'Fast Lane'

Alongside the single, the band will be playing the WMMR BBQ in Philadelphia on 9/16.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Vixen77 Share Blistering Single 'Fast Lane'

Philly-based punk rockers Vixen77 have shared the new single “Fast Lane” via Megaforce Records (Metallica, Anthrax, Meat Puppets, Dirty Honey, Plush, etc.). A rollicking slice of classic punky rock and roll a la X or The New York Dolls, the track features driving guitars, a punishing drum beat, and gnarly, snarling vocals from frontwoman Samantha Joan.

Mirroring the song’s seething, desperate energy, the tune lyrically reflects the dangers of living on the edge; as the band puts it: “Living in the fast lane has its consequences and as much as you don’t want to believe it they will come eventually. Whether it be a toll on your health, relationships, or mind, there is a price to pay. Rock n roll can still be fun as hell even if you have to slow down a little.”

Alongside the single, the band will be playing the WMMR BBQ in Philadelphia on 9/16, supporting fellow rockers Shinedown, Billy Idol, Dirty Honey, and Larkin Poe (tickets available here). This is sure to be a can’t miss night of late summer rock fun.

A bona fide punch in the face, Vixen77 channels influences such as The Stooges, The Runaways, and Johnny Thunders into a snarling brand of Philadelphia punk rock 'n' roll. The band is the brainchild of guitarist Caitlin D'Agostino, who dreamt of playing in an all-women rock band since she was in high school. First playing in the Philly punk scene for a few years, she decided to put her dream in motion in late 2018 and formed Vixen77, the name a reference to woman energy and the musical influence of late-seventies punk. 

Photo Credit: Skylar Watkins 



