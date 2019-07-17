Vivian Girls Announce 'Memory' Their First New Album in 8 Years

Today, Vivian Girls have announced Memory, their first new album in 8 years, with the album's lead single "Sick." In celebration of Memory, the band has also announced a fall tour that includes shows on the east coast, west coast and in the midwest. Tickets for the tour will be on sale Friday 7/19 at 10 AM local time.

Memory is an album filled with personal reflections on toxic relationships, the false promise of new love, mental health struggles, and finding ways to accept oneself amidst it all. Fittingly, the sonic textures of the album match this sense of desperation and longing. It's a loud, snarling journey and there's a sense of streamlined direction and intensity to the performances: it sounds like a band returning to a core idea of itself.

To celebrate the release of Memory, Polyvinyl is also pleased to announce reissues of Vivian Girls' acclaimed first two albums -- Vivian Girls (2008) and Everything Goes Wrong (2009). Originally released by In the Red, these classic records have been tragically out-of-print for many years, but are both now available for the first time on 180-Gram colored vinyl. Vivian Girls, the band's self-titled debut album (which Pitchfork dubbed "Best New Music" upon its release in 2008), has also been re-mastered by Heba Kadry at Timeless Mastering.

Memory and both of the re-issues are available for pre-order now and out on 9/20.

TOUR DATES:

10/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/05 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

10/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/20 - Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom

10/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/01 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/02 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/03 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater





