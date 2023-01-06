Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Visionary Artist The Album Leaf Shares Personal New Track 'Breathe' In Remembrance of Friends Who Have Passed

The Album Leaf has been steadily making his mark as a soft-spoken innovator since 1999.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Influential Los Angeles-based electronic artist The Album Leaf starts the new year by honoring those he has recently lost with his deeply personal new single, "Breathe."

Visionary Jimmy LaValle explains, "When I created Breathe, it was not about death or loss. But over the time period of finishing it, I've lost some close friends and family. Some died of cancer or of COVID, and some took their own life. I started to think about what kind of mindset or headspace you might find yourself in before that moment. What do you do? The thought came from a friend who took his life, he and I collaborated on a still unreleased meditative song, he sent me his raw vocal stem, and within it, he took deep, deep breaths. Not around his words but during the breaks. I can't imagine how he felt in his last moments, but his deep breaths in that performance gave me hope that in his last moments, he found some sort of inner peace with his choice, and I imagine he took those deep, deep breaths before ending his life.

In memory of Josh Stoddard, Gabe Serbian, Matt Hoyt, Bruce Byrd, Mark Waters, Richard Swift, Tim Reece, and Ray Espinoza."

The Album Leaf has been steadily making his mark as a soft-spoken innovator since 1999. Now based in LA, Jimmy LaValle started out in the San Diego music scene creating vivid, rhythmic, soaring instrumentals centered around the Rhodes piano.

With over two decades of acclaimed releases (for Sub Pop, City Slang, and others), countless film scores, and numerous collaborations with artists and brands, he has become a touchstone for the next generation's wave of melodic and meditative electro-organic music.

Listen to the new single here:



Cat Clyde Debuts I Feel It Single Photo
Cat Clyde Debuts 'I Feel It' Single
The song focuses mostly on the positive elements but also a little about the challenges, feeling relief and solace through connecting with nature. The evocative and haunting new track follows lead single “Mystic Light” and marks the first time Clyde has played piano on a recording.
Acrazer Releases Believe Featuring Goodboys (Galantis Remix) Photo
Acrazer Releases 'Believe' Featuring Goodboys (Galantis Remix)
DJ/producer ACRAZE, who claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top New Dance/Electronic Artists year-end tally, and chart-topping, GRAMMY®-nominated Galantis kick off 2023 with a massive new remix, released now by Thrive Music/Capitol Records. Galantis takes ACRAZE’s new single, “Believe” feat. Goodboys, into overdrive.
Twinsleep (John Hayes & Maxy Dutcher) Release Debut Single Kin Photo
Twinsleep (John Hayes & Maxy Dutcher) Release Debut Single 'Kin'
Denver-based John Hayes and Missoula-based Maxy Dutcher, unveil their new collaboration, Twinsleep. The airy track feels like an aural inhale and exhale, with each texture adding its own back and forth eb and flow. The one-of-a-kind tones heard on the song were crafted by sampling Maxy Dutcher’s voice fed through a Yamaha VSS30 synthesizer.
RHODES Releases New Single Good To You Photo
RHODES Releases New Single 'Good To You'
This latest single follows tracks ‘No Words’, ‘Suffering’, ‘The Love I Give’, ‘Drink To This’ and ‘Friends Like These’ and comes ahead of RHODES’ album, Friends Like These. Recorded during lockdown alongside producers Rich Cooper and Ash Workman (Christine and the Queens, Metronomy), the new album will be RHODES’ first since 2015 debut Wishes.

THE WINERY DOGS Release New Song 'Mad World'THE WINERY DOGS Release New Song 'Mad World'
January 6, 2023

Set for release February 3 on the band’s Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard), III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band—Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan—and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.
Darnell Ferguson to Host SUPERCHEF GRUDGE MATCH on Food NetworkDarnell Ferguson to Host SUPERCHEF GRUDGE MATCH on Food Network
January 6, 2023

Superchef Grudge Match hosted by Darnell Ferguson, some long-standing personal and professional feuds are settled in one-round, one-dish winner-takes-all heavyweight battles. Darnell stages two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef.
Tyler Hubbard Releases New Track 'Me For Me'Tyler Hubbard Releases New Track 'Me For Me'
January 6, 2023

The song was written by Hubbard and fellow artists and friends, Russell Dickerson and Thomas Rhett, and was produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt. The song highlights the beautiful parts of a relationship and loving people for who they are. “Me For Me” also has an accompanying unofficial music video.
JW Francis Shares New Single 'Going Home To A Party'JW Francis Shares New Single 'Going Home To A Party'
January 6, 2023

'Going Home To A Party' is an infectious indie-pop jammer - skittish drums and impatient guitars roll through the entire track, while JW’s vocals and keyboards intermittently command the limelight. He juxtaposes slowly chanted mantras in the verses against quick-fire affirmations in the chorus, delivering trademark good vibes throughout. 
FIRE COUNTRY Renewed For Season Two By CBSFIRE COUNTRY Renewed For Season Two By CBS
January 6, 2023

Since its premiere on Oct. 7, FIRE COUNTRY has averaged 8 million viewers per episode, making it the top new broadcast series of the season. With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, more than 10 million viewers an episode are watching FIRE COUNTRY across Linear + Streaming platforms (CBS, linear playback, VOD, Paramount+ and the CBS app).
