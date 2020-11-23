Vince Herman & Friends to Present A HARVEST CELEBRATION On Instrumenthead Live

On Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday November 25, A Harvest Celebration with Vince Herman & Friends will air on Instrumenthead Live at 8pm EST and again at 8pm PST.

Vince says, "Come and join us, have a little music with Mimi Naja, KyleTuttle, the Davisson Brothers, and Kylie Frey. We are gonna have a harvest celebration Thanksgiving style 2020 with pickin' and singin' and dancin' and movin,'... It's gonna be fun!"

Enjoy a full live set in stunning HD video and audio from your phone, home, tablet, or computer. Free to watch and streaming live on YouTube, Facebook and INSTRUMENTHEADLIVE.com. After the initial airing online, the stream will then be available for 24hrs on the Instrumenthead Live Youtube page. Donations will be accepted for the artists and Instrumenthead Live by texting "THANKS" to "844-931-4517."

Known for capturing the spirit of an eclectic array of iconic musicians with this unique photographic series, The INSTRUMENTHEAD Collection, Instrumenthead Live Founder and photographer Michael Weintrob's photography encapsulate the personality of each artist with a surrealist look into the soul of a musician, not through their eyes as with traditional portraiture, but through his/her instrument in place of their head.

Weintrob shares, "This new Instrumenthead Live series is an opportunity to create a safe and fun environment for people to enjoy high quality audio and video in a unique gallery where the art is curated specifically for the artist performing. We are empowering live art by bringing an authentic high-quality live show atmosphere to the comfort of music lovers' homes everywhere."

During the filming of the Harvest Celebration at his Nashville studio gallery, Weintrob rearranged his gallery space to build a set specific to the artist performing as well as shot some portraits of the group. There will also be specialty signed and numbered art prints available for purchase.

Instrumenthead Live launched in August with its first original series, "Music With 5 Questions" featuring Jen Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band), Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band), and Kris Myers (Umphrey's McGee) and has since hosted a stacked lineup of performances including Daniel Donato, Stolen Faces, Lady Couch, The Slo Beats, Mimi Naja, Katie Pruitt, and LORE.

For more information, please visit www.instrumentheadlive.com and www.LeftoverSalmon.com.

