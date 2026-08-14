Alex Hall Releases New Single KEEP LIVIN'

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Nashville singer-songwriter Alex Hall has released a new single, KEEP LIVIN', co-written with Luke Preston and Andy Skib. The track's pop-leaning chorus centers on themes of perseverance and gratitude, drawing from Hall's own experience with sobriety.

Co-written by Hall alongside Luke Preston (Kip Moore, Kashus Culpepper) and Andy Skib (Mickey Guyton, Donovan Woods), the song's infectious pop chorus unfolds like a daily mantra made for the tough roads ahead.

Alex Hall on the new single: 'Keep Livin' came to me after an AA meeting, when I heard an older friend of mine share about trying to soak up as much life as you can while you're able. With about two and a half years of sobriety under my belt, what he said really inspired me and reminded me that no matter how crazy or challenging life gets, you just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other, be grateful for what you have every day, and most importantly, keep livin'. I started writing the song in my voice memos immediately on the drive home and finished it the next day with my two friends and co-writers, Luke Preston and Andy Skib.'

Hall's new music finds him embracing creative freedom as an independent artist and delivering vulnerable love songs that don't shy away from the turmoil of everyday life. Hall has garnered recent acclaim from Holler, Country Central and MusicRow, appeared as a special co-host on Apple Radio's The Ward Guenther Show, and his slow-burn duet with Mae Estes 'We Should Probably Stop Here' was featured on The Bobby Bones Show.

Alex Hall has netted over 47M global streams to date and collaborated with Brandy Clark ('Women and Horses'), John Osborne ('Jealous Love'), Kassi Ashton ('Runs in the Family') and Brad Paisley ('Last One To Leave'). Last year, he released his holiday EP A Very Merry Christmas From Alex Hall, and shared his honky tonk-ready renditions of Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark' and Lee Ann Womack's 'Solitary Thinkin'.' His 2023 debut album Side Effects of the Heart prompted Billboard to call him 'an astute guitarist with an expansive vocal range and classic approach to words and music.'

KEEP LIVIN' follows Hall's single YOUR LOVE COULD START A FIRE and his EP TURN THIS LOVE AROUND, which included collaborations with Vince Gill, Tenille Townes and Mae Estes. Hall's 2023 debut album SIDE EFFECTS OF THE HEART and his 2024 holiday EP A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM ALEX HALL preceded the new release, alongside collaborations with artists including Brandy Clark, John Osborne, Kassi Ashton and Brad Paisley.

Photo Credit: Meg Reynolds / Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Meg Reynolds / Download Hi-Res

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