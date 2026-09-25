Vikki Gilmore Releases "Cowboy" Single and Video via GRRRL Music

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Montreal singer-songwriter Vikki Gilmore has a voice that sounds soothing, familiar, and yet completely her own all at once. The folk-western artist crafts tender and soft worlds in her songs, pairing layered instrumentals with her signature confessional songwriting and a vintage-country warmth.

Gilmore has shared her new single, 'Cowboy,' folk-pop storytelling that serves as a heartfelt tribute paired with a sweet animation of a cowboy riding through a journey on his horse.

'Cowboy is a funeral song I wrote for my late relative, who spent his happiest days living out his cowboy dreams on a Montana ranch, obsessed with Elvis and spaghetti westerns,' Gilmore shares. 'I sang this at his funeral and almost kept it private, but grief needs company. This is a warm hug for a heavy heart, for anyone who's lost someone too.'

There are traces of artists like Kacey Musgraves, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ella Langley in her work, but Gilmore's songwriting is polished and assured, carving out a lane of her own. 'Cowboy' by Vikki Gilmore is out September 25th via GRRRL Music.

About Vikki Gilmore

Inspired by everyday life and the vast intricacies of being human, Montreal-born and based Vikki Gilmore crafts meaningful narratives that ring tenderly relatable. Through her music, she seeks to create a connection between listeners and their personal journeys, allowing them to draw strength in self-expression. Vikki's songwriting discography has reached over 9 million listeners worldwide and has charted globally in the top 100 Singer/Songwriter, Country, Dance, and Electronic iTunes and Apple Music Charts.

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