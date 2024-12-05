Videos: Sydney Sherrill Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With Two New Music Videos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Sydney Sherrill is diving into the holiday season with two new music videos for “Nothing More” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Last week, she unwrapped the music video for “Nothing More,” an original track about the feeling of returning home and embracing the way people have changed during your time apart.

This week, she also gifted fans a video for her stunning take on holiday favorite “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

“These were the last songs I released before 2024, so making these videos feel like a symbol of my growth as an artist this year,” Sydney shares. “The evolution of the music and visuals feel like a representation of how I’ve grown as a person and artist now that I’ve moved away from home to do music full time. Everyone on set was so creative and collaborative and I’m so happy for fans to see these videos and continue following along on this journey with me!”

2024 marked a definitive year for Sydney who released her debut album 17 Young and Stunning and a follow up EP titled Luckiest Girl Alive. Both projects offer a glimpse into her previous experiences from being a teenager divulging into the worlds of real and fantasy to navigating the various stages of a relationship, all while showcasing her sonic evolution. Elevating her Southern-rooted style with a hefty dose of pop edge, these releases — which include stand out single “Shadow” — find Sydney coming into her own as she shares relatable anthems making her an essential artist on the rise.

At just 19 years old, the New York-based singer-songwriter draws inspiration from the likes of Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, and Adele, as her songs embody earnest narratives that mesh pop melodies with folk and rock undertones. To date, Sydney has amassed over 1 million streams and garnered media support from the likes of Voice of America, Cowgirl Magazine, Whiskey Riff, and Spindle Magazine among others. Captivating audiences with her distinctive voice and stage presence, she has opened for American music icon Sheryl Crow and performed at the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society at the 50th Annual Cattle Baron’s Ball in Dallas headlined by Shania Twain. She has also had the privilege of singing the National Anthem at various sporting events for the Texas Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Dallas Sidekicks, to name a few.

Photo Credit: Troy Jackson

