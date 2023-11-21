Video: Yungblud Releases Music Video for 'Happier' Ft. Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon

Today, internationally acclaimed artist YUNGBLUD shares the official music video for his latest single,'Happier' ft. Oli Sykes of the GRAMMY nominated British rock band Bring Me The Horizon. Directed byMasaki Watanabe of Maxilla Japan, the music video features both YUNGBLUD and Oli Sykes, and was shot in Tokyo during their sold-out co-headlining tour. 

'Happier' marks the second collaboration together following Bring Me The Horizon's massive single 'OBEY'in 2020. This fall, the pair have been touring Asia on their sold-out co-headlining tour across Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan; Manila, Philippines, Singapore; and Bangkok and Thailand.

While in Tokyo, YUNGBLUD launched his limited-edition pad-lock chain collaboration with esteemed fashion house Chrome Hearts. The launch was celebrated with a special one-off show for fans at Tokyo's historic Meijijingu Gaien / Seitokukinen Kaigakan (Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery) alongside Jesse-Jo Stark. 

In other news, while YUNGBLUD recently made a visit to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge for a very special live performance of 'Happier' and Kenya Grace's 'Strangers'.

2023 marks a new chapter for YUNGBLUD - visually, sonically, and creatively - while returning to his alternative roots. He kicked his new era off earlier this year with the turbo-charged anthem 'Lowlife' that became an instant fan favorite on tour, fusing hard-edge melodies, heavy basslines, and raw, vulnerable lyrics. 'Hated' was released next and is undoubtedly his most lyrically poignant and personal offering to date.

Since the beginning of his phenomenal rise, he has nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe, with a social following of over 14.5 million and accumulating billions of streams, cementing him firmly amongst the top alternative artists of his generation. With more music to come throughout 2023,YUNGBLUD's trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.

'Happier' with Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon is out everywhere now. Watch the video:



