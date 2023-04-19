Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden

The episode of THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN aired Tuesday, April 18 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT).

Apr. 19, 2023  

James cruises through Los Angeles with BLACKPINK singing their hits and telling stories.

James gets a krumping tutorial and the band talks about their experiences with the training system that led them to form BLACKPINK. We attempt to add to their impressive list of world records and everyone gets their Spice Girls name.

They performed "Pink Venom," "DDU DU DDU DU," "No Scrubs" by TLC, "How You Like That," and "Wannabe" by Spice Girls.

The episode of THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN aired Tuesday, April 18 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Watch the Carpool Karaoke here:






