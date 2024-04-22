Video: The Inspector Cluzo Share “The Outsider” Animated Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gascony, France-based blues-rock duo The Inspector Cluzo has released the artfully drawn official music video for “The Outsider” from their acclaimed HORIZON LP.

The video extends and fleshes out the original track into a mini-movie of rugged blues rock motifs.

The Inspector Cluzo says, “‘The Outsider’ is our favorite song to play live. It always brings big momentum to the performance... a really physical song to play where Laurent's voice is covering his 4 octaves with a tension/release, piano/forte pattern that we love so much in our music. We play entirely live with no tracks so there’s a momentum to our live performance, which is very rare these days for a band of only two guys. That is our organic philosophy, as organic farmers and musicians: less is more.

The song is about an American friend who has lived in Gascony for 25 years. He had never felt a sense of belonging to a community, a culture. On his journey, he found shelter: a home in the welcoming area of Gascony, which has been a land of welcome for ages... this is his story.”

The release follows a successful Australian tour with Robert Trujillo’s Infectious Grooves. The Metallica bassist has proclaimed he is now a big fan of the French band. Ditch This Magazine described TIC’s set as “a 45-minute set of tunes that were raw, edgy and entertaining.”

The band is now about to begin their first-ever North American headline tour, the “Running A Family Farm Tour 2024,” which gets underway May 1 at The Basement in Nashville, TN and then travels the continent through the month. Highlights include an eagerly awaited festival appearance at Atlanta, GA’s Shaky Knees (May 4) as well as stops at such renowned venues as Oklahoma City, OK’s Diamond Ballroom (May 10), Chicago, IL’s Subterranean (May 20), and New York City’s Mercury Lounge (May 27). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.theinspectorcluzo.com.

THE INSPECTOR CLUZO RUNNING A FAMILY FARM TOUR 2024

MAY

1 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

2 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

4 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees *

7 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom

10 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

12 – Denver, CO – The Other Side

13 – Omaha, NE – Reverb

15 – Des Moines, IA – XBK

17 – Kansas City, MO – Encore

19 – Detroit, MI – Pike Room

20 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

21 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

23 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City

24 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Foufs

27 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

* Festival Appearance

About The Inspector Cluzo

The Inspector Cluzo – Laurent (guitar, lead vocals) and Mathieu (drums) – have earned worldwide applause and attention for their elemental brand of hard-working blues rock ‘n’ roll and uniquely self-sufficient approach. Since coming together in 2008, the fully independent duo has released nine albums via their own FTBP Records, including last year’s acclaimed Horizon. Produced by 6x GRAMMY® Award-winner Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Phish), the album earned them the cover of Rolling Stone France as well as a four-starred rave, and named by Classic Rock as one of “The 50 Best Albums of the Year.”

Last year also saw The Inspector Cluzo starring in their own full-length documentary, Running A Family Farm, showcasing their extraordinary work as professional organic farmers in the Gascony region of France. The duo’s Lou Casse Farm (“The Oak” in Gascon) is a 15-hectare family farm building the agriculture of the future via Agro-Ecology, that is to say without chemicals, non-polluting, creating biodiversity, and fighting against climate change. Filmed over three years, the film – which follows the band’s 2015 documentary, Rockfarmers - presents an intimate look at the daily life and inner workings of Lou Casse, highlighting issues like global warming and the uncertain future facing family farms around the globe.

Along with running Lou Casse (as well as their own label and E-shop), The Inspector Cluzo have lit up countless stages around the work, performing more than 1200 gigs in 67 countries spanning North American runs supporting bands like Clutch and EELS to international festival appearances including Lollapalooza (France, Brazil, Chile), Japan’s Fujirock, South Korea’s Pentaport, the UK’s Download Festival, and France’s own Hellfest, to name only a few. As with Lou Casse, The Inspector Cluzo adhere to organic principles on stage and in the studio, guided by strong convictions and deep passion for the natural and true sound of the blues.