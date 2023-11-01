Video: THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Share 'Normal Things' Video 'Live From Sky Valley'

The track is off their latest album Bluebeard.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

The Brook & The Bluff have released a live performance of “Normal Things,” off their latest album Bluebeard.

The video was recorded in the cabin in Sky Valley where they made the album. The warmth and the beauty of the location bleeds through into the record as seen in the video.

“Normal Things is the song from Bluebeard that captures how we feel at the house the most.” shares the band, “It’s a song about wanting to find peace and weightlessness, to let go of the things that keep you tied to the ground in life. It felt only right that we do a live version in Sky Valley, the place where we find that peace together.”

Bluebeard is a career defining record for the band and the early fan response suggests it will be a breakthrough moment for them. The band’s North American tour is currently underway with sold out dates in New York, Austin, Boston, DC, Hamden, Toronto, Nashville and low ticket warnings in many cities.

Singles “Tangerine,” “Headfirst,”“Hiding,” and “Long Limbs” are all tracks that show the depth of this album, a mix of indie folk, fused with touches of funk and deep groves. In recent years, The Brook & The Bluff’s incandescent harmonies, winning arrangements, and observational acumen have placed them firmly at the center of the indie-folk revival.

They are now, by far, one of the most successful young bands at folk-rock’s amorphous contemporary edge, fusing the craft of the past with the ideas and avenues of the present. With a dozen songs that won’t let go, their forthcoming third album, Bluebeard, makes an unequivocal case as to why.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Tickets

11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co LOW TICKETS

11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl  SOLD OUT

11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn SOLD OUT

Photo by Noah Tidmore



