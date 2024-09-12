Video: TAEYONG: TY TRACK IN CINEMAS Concert Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are on sale now for TAEYONG: TY TRACK IN CINEMAS, a cinematic event showcasing NCT’s TAEYONG’s groundbreaking solo concert. Watch the new trailer here!

Captured live at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea, this must-see experience offers an intimate look into the artist’s world, featuring unforgettable performances, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and a deep dive into his music, journey, and career. With stunning visuals, vibrant stages, and heartfelt stories, TAEYONG: TY TRACK IN CINEMAS will captivate audiences all across the globe.

Starring TAEYONG, the concert is directed by Yoon Dong Oh and produced by David Tu Sun Song. It will be coming to cinemas worldwide on October 16 and 19, 2024. For a list of participating cinemas and ticket links, visit HERE.

For an unparalleled experience, fans can enjoy the event in ScreenX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX, where available.

ABOUT TAEYONG:

NCT's TAEYONG, a key member of NCT 127, NCT U, and SuperM, has solidified his position as a successful solo artist. As the leader of NCT 127, TAEYONG has not only contributed to the group's numerous achievements but has also showcased his own exceptional talent.

His recent solo releases have garnered significant attention. His second EP, TAP, released in February 2024, topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 33 territories, including the US. Its success followed the impressive performance of his debut mini-album, SHALALA, which topped iTunes charts in 31 regions worldwide and earned critical acclaim from NME.

As a songwriter, he has participated in writing over 40 songs in four languages for NCT 127. The group’s recent album releases, including Fact Check and 2 Baddies, have consistently charted high on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, further solidifying their global popularity.

TAEYONG's talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. He has been recognized with prestigious awards, including two K Global Heart Dream Awards in 2023 and being featured in Billboard's 2024 K-pop Artist 100 list. As he continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide, TAEYONG's star is undoubtedly rising.

ABOUT NCT 127:

With 4.1M+ monthly Spotify listeners, 16.5M+ Instagram followers, and 9.7M+ Twitter followers, NCT 127 is known for having not only a loyal and active fanbase but also amazing hit songs and impressive stage performances.

NCT 127 is NCT’s Seoul team – the number ‘127’ is the longitude of Seoul, which symbolizes the group’s home base and also the home of K-Pop. The group is known for their striking stage performances and trendy music. Since their 2016 debut, the group has consistently promoted globally – they have performed on major TV shows such as Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Today Show, and more, and have held many top positions on Billboard charts. Released October 2023, their fifth album Fact Check became their fourth #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and sixth consecutive Top 10.

All six placements have peaked within the top two positions of the chart. In October 2022, NCT 127 hosted their second world tour, 'NEO CITY – THE LINK,' with two sold-out concerts in Los Angeles and Newark. Responding to explosive demand from fans, the group added nine additional shows in seven cities across North and South America in January 2023, which successfully concluded the tour with a total of 28 shows in 17 cities, drawing a cumulative audience of 700,000 and showcasing their global influence. The group recently kicked off their third world tour, 'NEO CITY – THE UNITY’ in November 2023 with six concerts in Seoul, drawing an audience of 60,000. The tour will continue in Asia on a large scale, including stadium and dome concerts.

Members include JOHNNY, TAEYONG, YUTA, DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, JUNGWOO, MARK, and HAECHAN.

