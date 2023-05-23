Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

As they prepare for the release of their fourth full-length album, Bitter Reflection, brothers Alex and Andrew Jarson aka Body Of Light have revealed the record's title track alongside a stunning new music video that features revered actor James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko).

Body Of Light comment, "'Bitter Reflection' was the first song we recorded for the record, and we just knew we had to make a music video that showed how special it was to us. We had all these thoughts about nostalgia and reconnecting with our past selves, and Collin Fletcher was amazing at turning those ideas into a storyline that really worked.

We couldn't believe it when James Duval, one of our cinematic heroes, agreed to be in the video. James really got the vibe of the track and totally blew us away with his acting skills and the emotion he brought to set."

Written in the wake of 2019’s neo-EBM classic Time To Kill, Body Of Light sifted inspiration from hidden moments within their own arcana– childhood tapes, home movies, abandoned demos– asking themselves the question: “How can we make this grow?”

Sampled snippets of voice, noise, synth, and field recordings flicker in the periphery of Bitter Reflection's 11 tracks, murmuring like nostalgias half-forgotten, or displaced memories. This is music pulled between twin flames of truth and desire, romanticization and reality, catharsis and control, born of a bond sealed by years, dreams, and blood.

Working with Telefon Tel Aviv co-founder Josh Eustis in Los Angeles, Body Of Light incorporated an expanded array of live instrumentation – piano, bass, saxophone, acoustic guitar – in addition to vintage Akai samplers, Moogs, and archaic hardware to Bitter Reflection, giving the albm an eclectic, unpredictable palette.

A new age demands new waves, and Body Of Light belongs at the forefront of a resurgent generation fusing modern methods with the sounds of futures past. Singer Alex Jarson sees their muse clearly, at the axis of anguished transition, temporal collapse, and, just possibly, the brink of hope: “Time is dysphoric. The dream breaks down. Everyone’s beginning to panic, but in the end something will come from it.”

Bitter Reflection is out on June 30, 2023 via Dais Records. Pre-orders are available here and the band will be playing select shows leading up to release date.

Body Of Light, on tour:

June 13 El Paso, TX @ The Reagan

June 15 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips w/ Choir Boy

June 16 San Antonio, TX @ Vice Versa w/ Choir Boy, SRSQ

June 17 Austin, TX - Oblivion Access @ Empire Control Room w/ Drab Majesty, Choir Boy etc.

June 18 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live w/ Choir Boy, SRSQ

July 7 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge (Record Release Show)

August 5 Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

August 6 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop

August 8 Portland, OR @ Holocene

August 9 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

August 12 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Photo by: Travis Waddell.